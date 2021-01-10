expand
Ad Spot

January 10, 2021

Roberto Valencia Jr.

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Sunday, January 10, 2021

GROVES — A local man is facing a felony arson charge after authorities say he set a car on fire that belonged to the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend.

Roberto Valencia Jr. of Groves was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Authorities launched a fire origin investigation a little after 3 a.m. March 22 at 3820 Lay Avenue in Groves following a vehicle fire in the cargo bed of a truck.

No accidental cause could be determined and no natural source of ignition could be found.

A few hours before the fire occurred, Groves Police Department officers responded to a fight between the 23-year-old truck owner and Valencia, 23.

A probable cause affidavit stated that Valencia “was the baby daddy” of the truck owner’s now girlfriend.

Investigators determined Valencia was driving a maroon Toyota Camry with black rims at the time of the fight.

Security footage from a nearby doorbell camera showed a sudden light of what appears to be flames and then a maroon 4-door car with no lights on with a spoiler on the back driving away towards 39th Street.

Distinctive discoloration on the hood of the vehicle was also noted in the video.

Shortly after the fire, police took the victim to Figueroa’s Wrecker, where the victim identified the vehicle the suspect had been driving earlier in the night.

A Groves police officer touched the vehicle hood and said it was hot, indicating it had been recently driven.

The wrecker’s owner confirmed to police the suspect lived on the property and worked for him but did not give consent for police to enter the property.

Authorities said during a later interview, the suspect admitted to driving the Camry and fighting with the victim but denied going back to the property and starting the fire.

The suspect also told police no one else had access to the vehicle.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Local

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Local

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Local

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Local

Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

Local

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

Local

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank appoints interim president/CEO

Local

Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships

Beaumont

Area construction president leading TX highway contractors association

Golf

PA-born Babe Zaharias receives posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Groves

PNG soccer dreaming of state championship

Local

Port Arthur convenience store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Local

Troopers: Suspect on run crashes into trees, dies in fiery crash

Local

ON THE MENU — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s brand new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Beaumont

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

High School Sports

Memorial, PNG prepare for games after coronavirus break

High School Sports

Bulldogs soccer looking to “prove it on the field”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas begins vaccinations for 1st responders

Local

What’s new for this weekend? How about snow.

Local

Mutated strain of COVID-19 confirmed near Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur hospital opens 3-tier COVID intake response