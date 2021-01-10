expand
January 11, 2021

See the latest snow warnings as of Sunday night for Southeast Texas

By PA News

Published 6:27 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021

The winter storm warning continues for Tyler, northern Jasper, northern Newton counties and Vernon and Rapides Parishes.

Those locations, according to the National Weather Service, can expect one to three inches of snow Sunday night.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a winter weather advisory continues for Avoyelles Parish.

A winter weather advisory is now issued for Hardin, southern Jasper and southern Newton counties, and Beauregard, Allen, and Evangeline parishes.

Expect up to an inch of snow Sunday night.

