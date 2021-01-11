expand
January 12, 2021

DEATH NOTICES: Jan. 11, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:25 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

John “Elroy” Henry, Sr., 85, of Winnie, died Thursday, January 7, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Dr. Roger Pricer, 78, of Beaumont, died Saturday, January 9, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Jane Abshire, 99, of Hemphill, Texas died January 11, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Elias Hernandez, 86, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his home. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Port Arthur under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home – Groves.

JoEllen Lona, 69, Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Armando Hernandez, 84, of Groves passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Port Arthur under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home – Groves.

Elizabeth Rose Morel, 83, of Austin, formerly of Port Arthur, passed way on Thursday, January 7, 2021, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Wilma Clause, 96, of Groves passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Michael Patrizi, 66, of Beaumont, died Saturday, January 9, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

