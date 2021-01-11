expand
January 11, 2021

Texas National Army Guard Staff Sgt. Brandon Esochea, left, Spc. Randy Moran and Spc. Gary Faria input information during free COVID-19 testing at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center last summer. (Mary Meaux)

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available this week in Port Arthur, Nederland

By PA News

Published 9:14 am Monday, January 11, 2021

Free walk up COVID-19 testing is being provided by the City of Port Arthur and the State of Texas today (Jan. 11) and Tuesday, officials announced.

Testing will be facilitated at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until administrators exhaust all testing supplies.

No pre-registration is required and those seeking testing do not have to live in Port Arthur.

“Simply show up, register on site and get tested,” officials say.

Additional COVID-19 testing will be available in the region Wednesday and Thursday.

The State of Texas is providing free COVID-19 testing Wednesday and Thursday at the Nederland Recreation Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Nederland Recreation Center is located at 2301 Avenue H.

No pre-registration is required and those seeking testing do not have to live in Nederland.

Officials ask participants to bring a form of identification and wear a mask.

Concerns about the virus continue locally. As of Monday, the health reported six more deaths linked to COVID-19. Read the story at https://www.panews.com/2021/01/11/health-department-reports-half-dozen-covid-deaths-monday-morning-in-pa-mid-county/

