January 11, 2021

Health department reports half-dozen COVID deaths Monday morning in PA, Mid-County

By PA News

Published 10:17 am Monday, January 11, 2021

On Monday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported six COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur and Mid-County.

The two residents of Port Arthur included an African American female between 60 and 65 years old and a White female between 60 and 65 years old.

The Groves residents included a White male between 85 and 90 years old and two Hispanic males between 75 and 80 years old and 80 and 85 years old.

The Port Neches resident included a White female between the age range of 55-60.

It has been determined that all the individuals had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 54 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents, 12 for Groves and 10 for Port Neches since the beginning of this pandemic.

For free, local testing information, log onto https://www.panews.com/2021/01/11/free-walk-up-covid-19-testing-available-this-week-in-port-arthur-nederland/

