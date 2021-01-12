expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

The Golden Croissant in Nederland serves traditional and non-traditional festive Mardi Gras King Cakes. (Courtesy photo)

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames talks 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation

By PA News

Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

“Let me begin by saying what a promising relationship the City of Beaumont has forged with the Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas. When the City was first approached by the organization to relocate to the City of Beaumont, the community was excited to partner with the organization to become the host city of Mardi Gras in Southeast Texas. The Mardi Gras of 2020 was one of the most successful events the City has experienced. Since that time, the nation and world has been overwhelmed by the grips of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic has forced us all to recognize a new reality. A reality where gatherings in large groups for in-person meetings and celebrations is no longer advisable or permissible and social distancing and the wearing of face coverings is the new normal. Where Stay Home Stay Safe Orders of the state and local officials have been the mantra of the healthcare community.

“Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32 prohibits any outdoor gatherings in excess of ten people unless the Mayor of the city approves. With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbing due to the post-holiday surge and the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity has exceeded 15 percent for the past several weeks, it would not be prudent for me, as Mayor, to allow the plans for Mardi Gras 2021 to move forward. The responsible thing to do to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Southeast Texas is to cancel the Mardi Gras festivities for the year 2021.

“We look forward to celebrating Mardi Gras on February 24-27, 2022.”

— Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames talks 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation

Texas House elects speaker as 2021 legislative session gets underway

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Evan Whitehead grooms mind to be best it can be

Beaumont

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames talks 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation

Local

Texas House elects speaker as 2021 legislative session gets underway

Local

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Evan Whitehead grooms mind to be best it can be

Local

City leaders discuss Nederland Heritage Festival postponement, concerns & alternative

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Columns

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Tips for year-round fishing

Beaumont

Lamar Institute of Technology offering $2.5k for COVID impacted students

Local

Health department reports half-dozen COVID deaths Monday morning in PA, Mid-County

Local

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available this week in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local

Compare Texas gas prices today to month ago, year ago

Local

See the latest snow warnings as of Sunday night for Southeast Texas

Local

Driver unconscious after crashing into Port Arthur church

Local

Texas announces COVID-19 vaccination hub providers for week of Jan. 11

Beaumont

Area man killed in late-night Saturday crash, another sent to hospital

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Groves

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Editorials

Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Local

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Local

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Local

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Local

Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

Local

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

Local

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers