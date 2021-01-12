Cheryl Anne Barfield, 60, of Orangefield, passed away on January 11, 2021, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 15, at St. Helen Catholic Church in Orangefield.

Officiating will be Father Michael Strother.

Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, with a Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Sulphur, Louisiana, on November 8, 1960, she was the daughter of James Barton Sonnier, Sr. and Patsy Marie (Courville) Sonnier.

Cheryl owned Decolores Religious Gift Shop and was also owner and office manager of Barfield Home Inspections.

She was a devout Catholic and a very active member of St. Helen Catholic Church where she taught CCD and first communion.

Cheryl was the hands and feet of the Lord and enjoyed making heirloom rosaries made from sentimental flowers and speaking his word at Prison Retreat Ministries.

To know and love her was to know and love the Lord.

Cheryl enjoyed gardening and being an RCIA sponsor as well as an Acts Retreat sponsor.

She was also a member of the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce and Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce for many years.

Cheryl loved being Ma´ Ma´ to her adored grandbabies and never missed a moment with them.

She left an impact on many lives over the years and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Patsy Sonnier; and brother, Joey Sonnier.

She is survived by her loving husband, James “Rusty” Barfield; children, Christopher Barfield and wife Ashley, Elizabeth Barfield, Gabrielle Barfield, and Jonathan Barfield all of Orangefield; grandchildren, Braelyn Baugh, Amaris Barfield, Rustin Barfield, and Beau Barfield; siblings, Monica Lynn Sonnier and partner Andrew Love, James Barton Sonnier, Jr., Bernard Eugene Sonnier and wife Darla all of Orange, and Paulette Allbritton and husband Wayne of Mauriceville.