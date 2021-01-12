expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Cheryl Anne Barfield

Cheryl Anne Barfield

By PA News

Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Cheryl Anne Barfield, 60, of Orangefield, passed away on January 11, 2021, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 15, at St. Helen Catholic Church in Orangefield.

Officiating will be Father Michael Strother.

Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, with a Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Sulphur, Louisiana, on November 8, 1960, she was the daughter of James Barton Sonnier, Sr. and Patsy Marie (Courville) Sonnier.

Cheryl owned Decolores Religious Gift Shop and was also owner and office manager of Barfield Home Inspections.

She was a devout Catholic and a very active member of St. Helen Catholic Church where she taught CCD and first communion.

Cheryl was the hands and feet of the Lord and enjoyed making heirloom rosaries made from sentimental flowers and speaking his word at Prison Retreat Ministries.

To know and love her was to know and love the Lord.

Cheryl enjoyed gardening and being an RCIA sponsor as well as an Acts Retreat sponsor.

She was also a member of the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce and Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce for many years.

Cheryl loved being Ma´ Ma´ to her adored grandbabies and never missed a moment with them.

She left an impact on many lives over the years and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Patsy Sonnier; and brother, Joey Sonnier.

She is survived by her loving husband, James “Rusty” Barfield; children, Christopher Barfield and wife Ashley, Elizabeth Barfield, Gabrielle Barfield, and Jonathan Barfield all of Orangefield; grandchildren, Braelyn Baugh, Amaris Barfield, Rustin Barfield, and Beau Barfield; siblings, Monica Lynn Sonnier and partner Andrew Love, James Barton Sonnier, Jr., Bernard Eugene Sonnier and wife Darla all of Orange, and Paulette Allbritton and husband Wayne of Mauriceville.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Rosie Lee Collum

Mike G. Rivera

Marilyn Ann Borel Guidry

Elizabeth Rose Morel

Beaumont

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames talks 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation

Local

Texas House elects speaker as 2021 legislative session gets underway

Local

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Evan Whitehead grooms mind to be best it can be

Local

City leaders discuss Nederland Heritage Festival postponement, concerns & alternative

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Columns

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Tips for year-round fishing

Beaumont

Lamar Institute of Technology offering $2.5k for COVID impacted students

Local

Health department reports half-dozen COVID deaths Monday morning in PA, Mid-County

Local

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available this week in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local

Compare Texas gas prices today to month ago, year ago

Local

See the latest snow warnings as of Sunday night for Southeast Texas

Local

Driver unconscious after crashing into Port Arthur church

Local

Texas announces COVID-19 vaccination hub providers for week of Jan. 11

Beaumont

Area man killed in late-night Saturday crash, another sent to hospital

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Groves

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Editorials

Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Local

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Local

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Local

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Local

Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

Local

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

Local

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers