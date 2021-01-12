expand
January 12, 2021

Elizabeth Rose Morel

By PA News

Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Elizabeth Rose Morel, 83, went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, January 07, 2021 in Cedar Park, Texas.

She was born on April 12, 1937 in Port Arthur, Texas to her parents, Miguel and Melquiadez Aguilar.

Rose, as she was affectionately known, had been a long-time resident of Port Arthur for most of her life.

She attended Thomas Jefferson High School, was a long-time employee at Nick’s Grocery and eventually retired from HEB.

Rose married Gerald Morel on March 15, 1962 and they were married for almost 55 years.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur and later, a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Katy, Texas where she resided with her niece and nephew, Lidia and Ed Martinez.

She was a devout Catholic and loved Jesus, she would pray her rosary daily.

She loved working on word search puzzles and she enjoyed sewing and was quite a talented seamstress, she crocheted many blankets for loved ones and spent time visiting and drinking coffee with friends.

She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Catherine Cortez and Delfina Aguilar; her brothers Raymond, Santos, Ignacio, Frank and Mike (Jimmy) Aguilar; and Gerald Morel, her husband.

Rose is survived by her son, Christopher Morel; her daughter, Karissa Weatherly; her 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; Juanita and Juan Cuellar her sister and brother-in-law; Patrick Aguilar, her brother; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family extends their deep appreciation to the medical staff at Cedar Park Regional Medical Center for the kindness and excellent care they provided to Rosie.

We will be forever grateful. Due to COVID-19 concerns, visitation, Rosary and graveside services will be private and limited to family only.

A public Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date when conditions are more appropriate.

