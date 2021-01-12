Free COVID testing planned this week in Nederland & Groves

Free walk up COVID-19 testing is being provided this week in two Mid-County locations.

No pre-registration is required, and those seeking testing do not have to live in Nederland. All are welcome.

The State of Texas is providing the COVID-19 testing today (Jan. 13) and Thursday at the Nederland Recreation Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Nederland Recreation Center is located at 2301 Avenue H.

Officials ask participants to bring a form of identification and wear a mask.

The City of Groves will be hosting a free COVID drive thru test site for anyone in the area. The dates are Wednesday and Thursday. No preregistration is required.

The COVID testing will take place in the vacant parking lot next the Groves Activity Building on 39th St. Test results should take 48 – 72 hours.

A similar effort was completed Monday and Tuesday by the City of Port Arthur at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.