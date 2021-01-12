expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Lamar Institute of Technology offering $2.5k for COVID impacted students

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

BEAUMONT — Local residents who have had their education impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could receive $2,500 to return to school at Lamar Institute of Technology.

The funding, to be disbursed to students in amounts between $500 and $2,500 per semester, is earmarked for tuition and fees for those pursuing their degree or certificate at LIT.

Students must be Texas residents enrolled full or part-time in an eligible undergraduate or short-term workforce credential program.

They must complete a FASFA form, demonstrate financial need and should have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, a $300,000 grant allocated to Lamar Institute of Technology will help displaced LIT students who are Texas residents, so they can upskill and quickly return to the workforce.

Those who would like to apply for the funds can complete an application to LIT at ApplyTexas.org, complete a FAFSA at FAFSA.Ed.gov (LIT School Code = 036273) and contact SAS by sending an email to Registration@lit.edu with the subject line “GEER Applicant” to indicate interest in the program.

The grant, supported by a portion of an $18.1 million allocation to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board from Gov. Greg Abbott’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, also helps Texas students who previously left higher education institutions without completing postsecondary credentials.

Through a competitive process, 40 applicants representing 49 institutions were selected for the awards, THECB said.

“The pandemic has imposed its own set of unique hardships upon the residents Southeast Texas,” LIT President Dr. Lonnie L. Howard said.

“We are pleased to offer this funding to LIT students so they can take the next step towards achieving ‘growth and excellence’ by ‘getting a degree that works.’”

Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller said, “These strategic investments… will play an important role in supporting Texas students and driving the recovery of the Texas economy. Our Texas institutions are making significant commitments to create programs that keep more students on track to enter the workforce with the high-value credentials and education that tomorrow’s economy will demand.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Evan Whitehead grooms mind to be best it can be

City leaders discuss Nederland Heritage Festival postponement, concerns & alternative

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Evan Whitehead grooms mind to be best it can be

Local

City leaders discuss Nederland Heritage Festival postponement, concerns & alternative

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Columns

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Tips for year-round fishing

Beaumont

Lamar Institute of Technology offering $2.5k for COVID impacted students

Local

Health department reports half-dozen COVID deaths Monday morning in PA, Mid-County

Local

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available this week in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local

Compare Texas gas prices today to month ago, year ago

Local

See the latest snow warnings as of Sunday night for Southeast Texas

Local

Driver unconscious after crashing into Port Arthur church

Local

Texas announces COVID-19 vaccination hub providers for week of Jan. 11

Beaumont

Area man killed in late-night Saturday crash, another sent to hospital

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Groves

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Editorials

Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Local

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Local

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Local

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Local

Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

Local

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

Local

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank appoints interim president/CEO