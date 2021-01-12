expand
January 12, 2021

By PA News

Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Mike G. Rivera, 79 of Groves passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Mike was born on August 30, 1941 in Ganado Texas to Susana Rivera (Luna) and Lorenzo Rivera.

He had resided in Groves since 1979 and was a retired labor foreman with Gulf Copper.

Mike was a member of Landmark United Pentecostal Church in Port Neches for many years.

He loved to watch football, go to baseball games with his family and especially with his brother; he loved going outside working in the garden and planting orange, grapefruit and lemon trees which he loved sharing with family and friends; he enjoyed tinkering with things in his garage.

Mike had a wonderful sense of humor but also had a bit of “sarcasm” with his family and friends.

He enjoyed calling family members who loved the Dallas Cowboys after each loss and sang the song “Turn out the Lights, the Party is Over” to rub it in when their team lost. Mike also called everyone on their birthdays and sang them his special version of “Happy Birthday”.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Belinda Trevino of Dover, Delaware, and Michelle Rivera and her husband Hugo Ceja of Groves; son, Mike Rivera, Jr. of Groves; brothers; Ramon Rivera (Mary), Lorenzo Rivera, Jr., sisters; Tomasa Perez (Adam), Rosie Perez, Estella Bridges, Teresa Aguirre, and Flora Rodriguez (John); grandchildren, Arielle Vazquez (Alex), Brittani Colon (Chris), Hugo Ceja (Katlyn), Patricia Ceja, and Jose Ceja; great grandchildren, Aryana Vazquez, Leo Ceja and Owen Ceja.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather (Delfino Luna); and the love of his life, Mary Rivera who passed away December 12, 2020.

A visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at Landmark United Pentecostal Church in Port Neches, Texas with a Prayer Service to be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the church.

Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Landmark United Pentecostal Church with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.

In lieu of flowers “Memorial Contributions” can be made to https://gofund.me/352cd6c5.

