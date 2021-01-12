expand
January 12, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10:

  • Melosha English, 35, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to following calls between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10:

Jan. 4

  • Arrest a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Goodwin and 8th St.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 600 block of Magnolia.
  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2000 block of 12th St.

Jan. 5

  • Officer investigated a report of forgery of a financial instrument in the 2200 block of Nall.

Jan. 6

No reports.

Jan. 7

  • Officer investigated a report of forgery of a financial instrument in the 700 block of Magnolia.
  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of Earle.

Jan. 8

  • Officer investigated a report of reckless damage or destruction in the 400 block of Ave. D.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1200 block of Montgomery.

Jan. 9

No reports.

Jan. 10

  • Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 800 block of South.

