Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10:

Melosha English, 35, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to following calls between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10:

Jan. 4

Arrest a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Goodwin and 8th St.

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 600 block of Magnolia.

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2000 block of 12th St.

Jan. 5

Officer investigated a report of forgery of a financial instrument in the 2200 block of Nall.

Jan. 6

No reports.

Jan. 7

Officer investigated a report of forgery of a financial instrument in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of Earle.

Jan. 8

Officer investigated a report of reckless damage or destruction in the 400 block of Ave. D.

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1200 block of Montgomery.

Jan. 9

No reports.

Jan. 10