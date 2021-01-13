Wilson Early College High School closing due to COVID concerns

Wilson Early College High School is temporarily closing its campus to students and staff members to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

School and Port Arthur Independent School District leaders made the announcement Wednesday.

The closure is ecpected to last through Monday (Jan. 18.

The campus will reopen Tuesday (Jan. 19).

“We continue to encourage all to proceed with incorporating good hygiene and social distancing practices to minimize the risk of infection and to reduce the contraction of the virus by being intentional with their daily activities,” according to a PAISD statement.

“Please monitor your health and contact your primary care physician if you develop any COVID-19 symptoms. We are vigilant with working with local and state health officials and investigating all reported or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our school community.”