expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Turnips, with a touch of purple, are a new experience for a local foodie. (Darragh Doiron/Special to The News)

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Turns out turnips are tops; also enjoy these health tips

By Darragh Doiron

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

I truly like nearly any food, or at least like trying it.

Yet , for decades, if someone asked a food I don’t like, I’d shout out “turnips” quick.

Truth is I probably had one dull, bland bite as a kid and they never came up again. I didn’t even realize people grew them around here.

A local gardener gave me some and I didn’t hesitate to try it. He suggested a method that involved bacon, but I happened to have some chicken fat at hand so I tried that with great results.

He doesn’t peel them, so I didn’t either. Just pretty much roasted them, with great results. The greens were also surprisingly easy and good and did have the promised spicy “bite.”

This is a guilt-free addition to my diet, so not worried about finding a new food to enjoy. But what will I say when people ask what I don’t like? Turns out, turnips are terrific.

And here’s some of that January health roundup I promised:

 

Tofurky Plant-Based Roast & Gravy

When all your plant-based friends are hanging on the patio, roast up a Tofurky. My friend said he’d had something like this about 10 years ago and imagined the process had improved.

This time around, he complimented the texture several times and said it was filling, too. On my end, I have to say the round ball looked like a big mound of modeling clay.

There was also a gravy pouch. I roasted it with cabbage, turnips and onions and guess what? People liked Tofurky. It sliced well, revealing stuffing and just like that, Tofurky was the talk of the day. If you are doing plants, check into this easy-to-handle roast.

 

Cart Safe

Did you assume grocery carts were “icky” even before the pandemic? Studies show they have more saliva, bacteria, etc. than public telephones and bathrooms.

Did you ever want to put a giant shower cap around your hold cart while you’re loading up on fresh produce and the rest of your necessities?

Thank a mom who invented Cart Safe for the times of COVID.

Gonna say, of when you push your cart around the market that’s lined with this blue protective layering, you’ll get notice from other shoppers who will likely want to order, too. Get a look at www.cartsafe.com.

 

Keto Beam

Are you trying to maintain ketosis? Some of you know just what I mean but I don’t have much experience with this lifestyle. Keto-BEAM.com will hook you up with Electrolyze, Micro-Boost and Insta-Lytes.

I received samples and will agree that they taste like water, which is a welcome sensation when compared to some supplements. I’m most interested in the Insta-Lytes Electrolyte Misting Spray that you can spray on your face and elsewhere to soften cramps, sooth aches and recharge electrolytes. I do like this sensation.

 

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie committed to a new year of healthy resolutions. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Local

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Local

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

High School Sports

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland girls soccer team is more unified than ever

Local

Free COVID testing planned this week in Nederland & Groves

Beaumont

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames talks 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation

Local

Texas House elects speaker as 2021 legislative session gets underway

Local

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Evan Whitehead grooms mind to be best it can be

Local

City leaders discuss Nederland Heritage Festival postponement, concerns & alternative

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Columns

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Tips for year-round fishing

Beaumont

Lamar Institute of Technology offering $2.5k for COVID impacted students

Local

Health department reports half-dozen COVID deaths Monday morning in PA, Mid-County

Local

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available this week in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local

Compare Texas gas prices today to month ago, year ago

Local

See the latest snow warnings as of Sunday night for Southeast Texas

Local

Driver unconscious after crashing into Port Arthur church

Local

Texas announces COVID-19 vaccination hub providers for week of Jan. 11

Beaumont

Area man killed in late-night Saturday crash, another sent to hospital

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire