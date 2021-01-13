expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Donna Marie Gallo

Donna Marie Gallo

By PA News

Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Donna Marie Gallo, 56, born in Port Arthur, Texas March 16, 1964 transcended quietly on January 6, 2021.

Donna was the third child born to Gerald and Betty DeBlanc of Port Arthur, Texas.

Donna graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas in 1982.

She went on to attend and graduate from the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing.

Eventually, she was accepted to Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee and graduated with her Doctorate of Dental Science Degree. Donna did her Dental Residency in Bronx, New York before moving back to Texas.

Donna is survived by Hildman Richard Gallo her husband of 30 years; Omari Malik Amn, Son (26); Jameela Senet Amn, Daughter (20); Djoser Enoch Amn, Son (13); Her brothers Gerald DeBlanc, Jr., and Michael DeBlanc; and her sister Lisa DeBlanc.

Funeral services will be held at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church on Friday, January 15th at 11:00 a.m. in Dallas, Texas 75237.

The Pastor Rickie Rush will perform the eulogy.

Burial services will be held at Live Oak Memorial Park on Saturday, January 16th at 12:00 p.m. in Beaumont, Texas.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

DEATH NOTICES: Jan. 13, 2020

Donna Marie Gallo

Port Neches city leaders react, respond to fire chief’s child porn arrest

Wilson Early College High School temporarily closing due to COVID concerns

Local

Port Neches city leaders react, respond to fire chief’s child porn arrest

Local

Wilson Early College High School temporarily closing due to COVID concerns

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Local

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Local

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

High School Sports

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland girls soccer team is more unified than ever

Local

UPDATE: 2 killed in Tuesday night head-on collision, troopers say

Local

UPDATED: Port Neches fire chief linked to child porn, arrested

Local

Free COVID testing planned this week in Nederland & Groves

Beaumont

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames talks 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation

Local

Texas House elects speaker as 2021 legislative session gets underway

Local

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Evan Whitehead grooms mind to be best it can be

Local

City leaders discuss Nederland Heritage Festival postponement, concerns & alternative

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Columns

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Tips for year-round fishing

Beaumont

Lamar Institute of Technology offering $2.5k for COVID impacted students

Local

Health department reports half-dozen COVID deaths Monday morning in PA, Mid-County

Local

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available this week in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local

Compare Texas gas prices today to month ago, year ago

Local

See the latest snow warnings as of Sunday night for Southeast Texas