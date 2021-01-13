expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Memorial head coach Alden Lewis talks with point guard Yasuel Santiago during the Titans' 59-50 win over Port Neches-Groves at Memorial High School Tuesday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021
The Memorial Titans survived a third quarter surge from the Port Neches-Groves Indians to win 59-50 at Memorial High School on Tuesday night.
The Titans (6-9) got off to a strong start, outscoring the Indians 19-9 in the first quarter.
PNG (5-10) struggled against the Titans press. While the game got within 10 points late, the Titans lead never seemed to be in real jeopardy.
Memorial’s Adrian Hayward saw the court for the first time since completing the football season as the team’s running back. He finished the game with three points.
The Titans had three players in double digits with Yasuel Santiago leading all players with 18 points, followed by Maleek Jones and Bryson Willice with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Grant Pearson led the way for the Indians with 13 points.
The Titans will take on Nederland at the Dog Dome Friday.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Local

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Local

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

High School Sports

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland girls soccer team is more unified than ever

Local

Free COVID testing planned this week in Nederland & Groves

Beaumont

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames talks 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation

Local

Texas House elects speaker as 2021 legislative session gets underway

Local

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Evan Whitehead grooms mind to be best it can be

Local

City leaders discuss Nederland Heritage Festival postponement, concerns & alternative

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Columns

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Tips for year-round fishing

Beaumont

Lamar Institute of Technology offering $2.5k for COVID impacted students

Local

Health department reports half-dozen COVID deaths Monday morning in PA, Mid-County

Local

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available this week in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local

Compare Texas gas prices today to month ago, year ago

Local

See the latest snow warnings as of Sunday night for Southeast Texas

Local

Driver unconscious after crashing into Port Arthur church

Local

Texas announces COVID-19 vaccination hub providers for week of Jan. 11

Beaumont

Area man killed in late-night Saturday crash, another sent to hospital

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire