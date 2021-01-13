Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10
The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10:
- Michael Walzel, 61, warrant other agency
- Thomas Baker, 45, terroristic threat against public servant
- Jennifer Mertens, 47, possession of a controlled substance
- Daria McGhee, 23, warrant other agency
- Jesus Saavedra, 26, warrant other agency
- Efrain Escamilla, 34, warrant other agency
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10:
Jan. 4
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch -family violence and terroristic threat of family – family violence in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A complainant reported assault by threat in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
- A complainant reported harassment in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
- A complainant reported information in the 2600 block of Avenue F.
- An arrest for a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
- Arrest of a subject for terroristic threat against a public servant in the 2300 block of Avenue C.
Jan. 5
- Arrest of a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of N 22nd Street.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
- An arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of N 27th Street.
- Officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 200 block of N 27th Street.
Jan. 6
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 1500 block of N 20th Street.
- Officer recovered stolen property in the 3500 block of Pine Lane.
- A complainant reported a death in the 200 block of S 2 ½ Street.
- A complainant reported a dog bite in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
- Officer received information in the 400 block of N 31st Street.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury – family violence, assault offensive touch and criminal mischief in the 2900 block of Helena.
Jan. 7
- A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 1700 block of Highway 69.
- A complainant reported a suicide in the 1000 block of Chicago.
- A complainant reported aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 1500 block of S 15th Street.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue B.
Jan. 8
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 2100 Avenue G.
- An arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
Jan. 9
- A complainant reported deadly conduct in the 200 block of Memorial.
- Officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 1100 block of Luling.
- A complainant reported deadly conduct in the 200 block of N Highway 69.
- A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 2900 block of Avenue G.
Jan. 10
- A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 700 block of S 33rd Street.
- An arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of N Highway 69.