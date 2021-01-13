expand
January 13, 2021

(Chris Moore/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

By Chris Moore

Published 12:11 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Construction continues at the Neighborhood Veterinary Center near the Starbucks in Nederland.

While the project was originally scheduled to end last fall, a spokesperson for the center said weather and the global pandemic delayed construction.

The project is now expected to be completed by mid February.

For more information, read https://www.panews.com/2019/08/24/all-paws-on-deck-ground-breaks-on-top-notch-surgical-facility-vet-clinic-in-nederland/

