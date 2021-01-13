expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Port Arthur Police are again investigating a violent armed robbery where multiple assailants barged into a place of business, pointed guns at an innocent clerk and escaped with money under the cover of darkness.

Sgt. Shannon Meaux said three men with guns robbed Smoke n’ More Friday night, getting away with cash.

Officers were dispatched at 7:03 p.m. in reference to the robbery, which had just occurred at 3248 Gulfway Drive.

Meaux said investigators determined three males entered the store brandishing handguns and demanding money before fleeing the scene with an undetermined amount of money and other property.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not responded to questions asking if any shots were fired or for a description of the gunmen.

Multiple calls and an email left by Port Arthur Newsmedia Monday and Tuesday with PAPD’s Community Response Unit and Police Chief Tim Duriso were not returned by press time.

The recent string of armed robberies reported in Port Arthur appears to have begun at Sunshine Groceries, 5899 W. Port Arthur Road, on the evening of Dec. 3. According to police, three men brandished handguns and demanded money from employees.

On the night of Dec. 15, multiple suspects entered Stop & Drive, 2500 Gulfway Drive, and came away with an undetermined amount of money.

A woman inside Willie’s Washateria, 2201 Gulfway Drive, was robbed at gunpoint at 10:44 a.m. Dec. 22. PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry said she did not know the number of robbers who entered the business, but said they were wearing masks and one was armed with a gun.

Police are also searching for two men who robbed a patron at gunpoint Dec. 22 at the game room located inside Truong Washateria, 648 Ninth Ave. Two masked men, one with a weapon, entered the business at 7:39 p.m., and the one with the gun approached a patron, held him at gunpoint and demanded money.

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made public. Detectives have not said publicly if they believe all or some of the robberies are related.

Port Arthur Newsmedia has asked police if any other armed robberies have taken place recently that have not been reported or if efforts are being made to warn local night clerks about possible enhanced risks. Those questions have not been answered.

In a interview with Port Arthur Newsmedia in late December, Mayor Pro Tem Charlotte Moses said the pandemic is causing stress in a number of ways, and some who are dealing with it may act in desperation, leading to crime.

A high rate of unemployment in the city, which could lead to episodes of mental illness not being treated, is not helping matters either, she suggested.

“If you do a timeline where you see spikes and increases, they’ll possibly see the pandemic has caused people to act violently,” Moses said.

She also declined to name COVID-19 as the sole culprit for the crimes.

“There is nothing that indicates to one thing that’s a problem,” she said.

District 3 Councilman Thomas Kinlaw III also suspects those having to stay at home during the pandemic may become restless.

“More people are at home, around the house, clustered together because of the curfew we had in place before,” Kinlaw said. “That could be some of the things contributing to the string of crimes.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Local

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Local

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

High School Sports

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland girls soccer team is more unified than ever

Local

Free COVID testing planned this week in Nederland & Groves

Beaumont

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames talks 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation

Local

Texas House elects speaker as 2021 legislative session gets underway

Local

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Evan Whitehead grooms mind to be best it can be

Local

City leaders discuss Nederland Heritage Festival postponement, concerns & alternative

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Columns

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Tips for year-round fishing

Beaumont

Lamar Institute of Technology offering $2.5k for COVID impacted students

Local

Health department reports half-dozen COVID deaths Monday morning in PA, Mid-County

Local

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available this week in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local

Compare Texas gas prices today to month ago, year ago

Local

See the latest snow warnings as of Sunday night for Southeast Texas

Local

Driver unconscious after crashing into Port Arthur church

Local

Texas announces COVID-19 vaccination hub providers for week of Jan. 11

Beaumont

Area man killed in late-night Saturday crash, another sent to hospital

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire