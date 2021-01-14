expand
Ad Spot

January 14, 2021

Paul Nelson

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out.

By PA News

Published 1:45 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

PORT NECHES — Paul Nelson, fire chief in Port Neches, was arrested in City Hall on Wednesday and jailed on two promotion of child pornography charges.

The warrants followed an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit.

The warrants are the result of a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline Report from a social media site involving the transmission and receipt of child pornography through private messages.

Kayleigh Date, Attorney General’s Office press secretary, could not confirm if the investigation settled on only one suspect but said Thursday only one arrest has been made.

“Digital devices were seized, and they are being examined right now by our digital forensics unit,” Date said. “They were taken from the residence. That’s all I can confirm at this time.”

Date said she could not elaborate on where authorities believe the child-porn pictures originated.

Nelson, 54, posted a $50,000 bond and has been released from Jefferson County Jail.

He has been suspended from his post, and assistant fire chief Mike Stegall has been designated acting fire chief, a city leader said.

Nelson was hired in 2016 and replaced former fire chief Stephen Curran.

The arrest came as a shock to city leaders.

“As you would expect with most of these types of situations, it certainly was a surprise,” Port Neches City Manager André Wimer.

Wimer deferred other questions to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Mayor Glenn Johnson deferred questions to Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine, who said he was aware of the investigation before Wednesday’s arrest.

Lemoine said he was the officer who told Nelson of the charges during the arrest.

The veteran law enforcement officer said his reaction to the charges was “nauseating more” than anything else.

“It’s a reaction of disbelief that a person could do this, knowing they are going to get caught,” Lemoine said. “Then you wonder about just how prevalent this is out there. It’s disappointing. You feel like you are violated – the public’s trust and your trust.”

Lemoine said he is especially concerned for members of the Port Neches Fire Department, who he does not want implicated because of charges focused on a single suspect.

Lemoine said he is also worried about members of the public who might feel the implication of a public official in a criminal act would make them not want to trust local authorities.

“We don’t want them to feel that, feel that hopelessness,” he said. “This is that 1/10 of 1 percent that ever engages in this kind of stuff. We want the community to still be able to trust us, to come to us. If you see things and report things to us, that’s the only way you can stem these types of activities.”

According to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, a person commits the offense of Promotion of Child Pornography if the person knowingly or intentionally promotes or possesses with intent to promote visual material that visually depicts, and that the person knows depicts, a child younger than 18 years of age engaging in sexual conduct. (Texas Penal Code Section 43.26). Promotion of Child Pornography is a second-degree felony offense. The range of punishment is two (2) to twenty (20) years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

— Port Arthur Newsmedia staff members Mary Meaux and Stephen Hemelt contributed to this report.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out.

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out.

Local

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

Local

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

Local

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

Repairs underway at St. James Catholic after motorist crashes into church building

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast blood drive incentives: apps, T-shirt, COVID-19 antibody test

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 6-12

High School Sports

Titans roster additions leading to hot district start

Beaumont

No-cost COVID-19 testing at Lamar University open to all

Local

Port Neches city leaders react, respond to fire chief’s child porn arrest

Local

Wilson Early College High School temporarily closing due to COVID concerns

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Local

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Local

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

High School Sports

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland girls soccer team is more unified than ever

Local

UPDATE: 2 killed in Tuesday night head-on collision, troopers say

Local

UPDATED: Port Neches fire chief linked to child porn, arrested

Local

Free COVID testing planned this week in Nederland & Groves

Beaumont

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames talks 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation

Local

Texas House elects speaker as 2021 legislative session gets underway

Local

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session