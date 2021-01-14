expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

DEATH NOTICES: Jan. 14, 2020

By PA News

Published 3:35 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

James A. Reeves 91, of WhiteWright, Texas formerly of Nederland Texas, died January 9, 2021, Heart of Texas Cremation.

JoEllen Lona, 69, Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Elizabeth Rose Morel, 83, of Austin, formerly of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Wilma Louise Clause, 96, of Groves passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

John “Elroy” Henry, Sr., 85, of Winnie, died Thursday, January 7, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Dr. Roger Pricer, 78, of Beaumont, died Saturday, January 9, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Jane Abshire, 99, of Hemphill, Texas died January 11, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Michael Patrizi, 66, of Beaumont, died Saturday, January 9, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Edison Guerra, 88, of Nederland, died Monday, January 11, 2021. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

LaDelle Benoit, 83, of China, died Sunday, January 10, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Francisco “Frankie” Flores, Jr., 40, of Beaumont, died Sunday, January 10, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Michael “Kent”  Koerth, 72 of Port Neches, Texas died January 12, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mae Broussard David Curtis, 94, of Northridge, California, formerly of Beaumont, died Saturday, January 2, 2021. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

David Perritt, 59, of Vidor, died Monday, January 11, 2021. 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Sharon A. Kelley, 74, of Nederland, Texas passed away January 13, 2021. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.

Wilbur “Jimmy” James Steen, 84, of Port Neches, Texas died Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Andra Kay Dore Johnson

Nick Carcara

Mary “Mimi” DeVillier

Judy Marie Domec

Local

Former Port Arthur star quarterback Todd Dodge coaching for state title against his son, Riley

Beaumont

State Rep. Joe Deshotel tests positive for the coronavirus

Local

TxDOT engineer details Highway 69 & 73 improvements set for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

Numerous drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

LSCPA’s Dr. Shin pens effort to define future of academic libraries

High School Sports

Bulldogs defeat Galena Park heading into Memorial contest

Local

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out & has been fired.

Local

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

Local

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

Local

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

Repairs underway at St. James Catholic after motorist crashes into church building

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast blood drive incentives: apps, T-shirt, COVID-19 antibody test

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 6-12

High School Sports

Titans roster additions leading to hot district start

Beaumont

No-cost COVID-19 testing at Lamar University open to all

Local

Port Neches city leaders react, respond to fire chief’s child porn arrest

Local

Wilson Early College High School temporarily closing due to COVID concerns

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Local

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Local

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

High School Sports

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland girls soccer team is more unified than ever