expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Deborah Chapman

Deborah Chapman

By PA News

Published 4:29 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

July 31, 1957, a special child was born to Shirley Mae (Chaission) Johnson and Curley Johnson Sr.

The Great, Deborah Ann (Johnson) Chapman, 63, of Port Arthur, TX gained her wings January 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth hospital.

She was the oldest of 4 children and a Mother to all.

At an early age, she was baptized in the Roman Catholic Faith.

In the year of 1975, she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and later attended Lamar State College for 2 years in Child Development and Business.

She then went on to marry Euris Chapman, of Ville Platte, LA on October 8, 1977.

The two of them then started their family and had three beautiful children…but Deborah didn’t stop there.

Twenty-one years later came one of Deb’s greatest gifts, her only granddaughter. Words couldn’t describe how attached she was to Alexis.

And later on came many more attachments. London Bennette (Doodie), her heart in human form, was the first kid she took in and eventually adopted her 3 other great nieces and nephews and became their Mother/Momo.

She enjoyed a 36 yr. long career in the bakery, as a bakery Manager.

That H.E.B. Bakery filled her with so much joy that her whole family knew when the cookie sales went up.

She retired from H.E.B. in 2018 and after spent her time blessing the ones that she loved with her knowledge, presence, and cooking. She gave out all of the love she had.

She leaves to cherish her memories; her 3 kids: Euris T. Chapman, Sherell Chapman & her “Big Baby,” Shirley Chapman, her 2 brothers: Curley Johnson, Jr. & Julius Johnson, Sr., her daughter/granddaughter and twin: Alexis Chapman, her 4 other kids/grandkids: Jaqiera, London, Le’Ahni, and Aden, and a host of other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister: Brenda Lewis, and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

The viewing starts at 12:30pm and the funeral will begin at 2pm.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Andra Kay Dore Johnson

Nick Carcara

Mary “Mimi” DeVillier

Judy Marie Domec

Local

Former Port Arthur star quarterback Todd Dodge coaching for state title against his son, Riley

Beaumont

State Rep. Joe Deshotel tests positive for the coronavirus

Local

TxDOT engineer details Highway 69 & 73 improvements set for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

Numerous drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

LSCPA’s Dr. Shin pens effort to define future of academic libraries

High School Sports

Bulldogs defeat Galena Park heading into Memorial contest

Local

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out & has been fired.

Local

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

Local

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

Local

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

Repairs underway at St. James Catholic after motorist crashes into church building

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast blood drive incentives: apps, T-shirt, COVID-19 antibody test

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 6-12

High School Sports

Titans roster additions leading to hot district start

Beaumont

No-cost COVID-19 testing at Lamar University open to all

Local

Port Neches city leaders react, respond to fire chief’s child porn arrest

Local

Wilson Early College High School temporarily closing due to COVID concerns

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Local

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Local

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

High School Sports

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland girls soccer team is more unified than ever