expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Grace Elliott

Grace Elliott

By PA News

Published 4:31 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

Grace Elliott, 84, of Smithville passed away January 9, 2021.

Born February 4, 1936 in Dubach, Louisiana to John and Edith McElduff, she lived in Port Arthur for many years.

She was a longtime member of the Central Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew and loved her.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith McElduff and a son, Michael Elliott.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Kenneth Elliott; daughters, Cheryl McCann and husband Michael of Hockley, Patricia
Daigle and husband, Dave Long of Salado, and Cindy Speedy and husband, Sam of LaGrange; brother, Gene McElduff of Port Arthur; grandchildren, Brian McMillan of Hondo, Kristin Thomas of Villa Rica, GA, Cole Thomas of Atlanta, GA, Kaylee Willams and Krayton Williams both of Lagrange, TX; great grandchildren, Cameron Thomas of Villa Rica, GA and Brianna McMillan of Hondo, Tx; and numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 2 pm at the Riley Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Woodville.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky McElduff, Dave Long, Michael McCann, Sam Speedy, John-Patrick Speedy, George Rienstra and Cole
Thomas.

Services are held under the direction of Riley Funeral Home in Woodville, TX.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Andra Kay Dore Johnson

Nick Carcara

Mary “Mimi” DeVillier

Judy Marie Domec

Local

Former Port Arthur star quarterback Todd Dodge coaching for state title against his son, Riley

Beaumont

State Rep. Joe Deshotel tests positive for the coronavirus

Local

TxDOT engineer details Highway 69 & 73 improvements set for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

Numerous drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

LSCPA’s Dr. Shin pens effort to define future of academic libraries

High School Sports

Bulldogs defeat Galena Park heading into Memorial contest

Local

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out & has been fired.

Local

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

Local

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

Local

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

Repairs underway at St. James Catholic after motorist crashes into church building

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast blood drive incentives: apps, T-shirt, COVID-19 antibody test

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 6-12

High School Sports

Titans roster additions leading to hot district start

Beaumont

No-cost COVID-19 testing at Lamar University open to all

Local

Port Neches city leaders react, respond to fire chief’s child porn arrest

Local

Wilson Early College High School temporarily closing due to COVID concerns

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Local

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Local

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

High School Sports

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland girls soccer team is more unified than ever