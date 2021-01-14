expand
January 14, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 6-12

Published 12:10 am Thursday, January 14, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 6-12:

Jan. 6

  • 34-year-old Paul Bartee arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Warren.
  • 59-year-old Felicia Smith arrested for criminal trespass in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • 21-year-old Eric Duncan arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Graves.
  • A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Hogaboom.
  • Assault and criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 3700 block of Pure Atlantic.

Jan. 7

  • 37-year-old Matthew Hull arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • 23-year-old Lexie Sheridan was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Main.
  • An information report was completed in the 4200 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson.

Jan. 8

  • 44-year-old Crystal Richardson was arrested for warrants in the 3000 block of Berry.
  • 26-year-old Avery Solis was arrested for assault in the 3900 block of Doyle.
  • A report for information was completed in the 3100 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 6100 block of 39th.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 3500 block of Charles.

Jan. 9

  • 59-year-old Felicia Smith was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • 38-year-old Benjamin Lebleu was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4600 block of Grant.

Jan. 10

  • 23-year-old Ezra Pedraza was arrested for interfering with public duties and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6400 block of Howe.
  • 25-year-old Jose Caldera was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Howe.
  • An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Magnolia.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Amber.

Jan. 12

  • 50-year-old Michael Guidroz was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Main.
  • 22-year-old Korayma Angeles was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of East Parkway.
  • 23-year-old Moses Garcia was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of East Parkway.
  • 34-year-old Blake Williams was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Hwy 73.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3800 block of Hays.
  • An information report was completed in the 4100 block of Mckinley.

