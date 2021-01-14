Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 6-12

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 6-12:

Jan. 6

34-year-old Paul Bartee arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Warren.

59-year-old Felicia Smith arrested for criminal trespass in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

21-year-old Eric Duncan arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Graves.

A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Hogaboom.

Assault and criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 3700 block of Pure Atlantic.

Jan. 7

37-year-old Matthew Hull arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

23-year-old Lexie Sheridan was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Main.

An information report was completed in the 4200 block of Main.

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson.

Jan. 8

44-year-old Crystal Richardson was arrested for warrants in the 3000 block of Berry.

26-year-old Avery Solis was arrested for assault in the 3900 block of Doyle.

A report for information was completed in the 3100 block of Main.

A theft was reported in the 6100 block of 39th.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 3500 block of Charles.

Jan. 9

59-year-old Felicia Smith was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

38-year-old Benjamin Lebleu was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4600 block of Grant.

Jan. 10

23-year-old Ezra Pedraza was arrested for interfering with public duties and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6400 block of Howe.

25-year-old Jose Caldera was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Howe.

An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Magnolia.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Amber.

Jan. 12