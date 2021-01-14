expand
January 14, 2021

Tom Neal has directed the Museum of the Gulf Coast since 2016. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-24-20

Museum of the Gulf Coast blood drive incentives: apps, T-shirt, COVID-19 antibody test

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Thursday, January 14, 2021

Donating blood is going to be especially rewarding this weekend at the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

LifeShare Blood Center has teamed with the museum (700 Proctor St. in Port Arthur) to offer numerous incentives for the good cause between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Those who donate blood receive a Buckstin Brewing  Co. gift card, redeemable for a free appetizer with a pizza order.

Buckstin is located at 1211 Boston Avenue in Nederland.

Donors also receive a free T-shirt, free entrance (plus a friend) to the museum and a free COVID-19 antibody test upon request.

LifeShare officials stress blood donations are “greatly needed” with donations going directly to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient or an accident victim.

For more information, log onto LifeShare.org.

Text DONATE to 999-777 to receive texts from LifeShare Blood Center.

