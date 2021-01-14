expand
Ad Spot

January 14, 2021

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:36 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

NEDERLAND — A Nederland Police Department officer who shot and killed a suspect in the line of duty has been cleared of any wrongdoing and is back on the job.

Police Chief Gary Porter said a Texas Ranger investigation was completed last month and presented to a Jefferson County grand jury, which decided against pursuing charges against the officer.

“I fully expected it, but you’re always relieved if you have something like this happen,” Porter said. “This is the first time we have had something like this happen here. I hope it is the last time. We were relieved to get done with the criminal investigation portion of this.”

The shooting led to officer Tanner Thompson being placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. Porter said Thompson returned to active duty following the grand jury ruling.

An initial Texas Ranger report said at approximately 10 p.m. Nov. 10, a female in the 2200 block of Sixth Street in Port Neches called 9-1-1 to report a disturbance that involved a weapon. The female told call-takers a male, with whom she was in an argument, left the residence with a handgun.

The female gave dispatchers a description of the man with the gun, which was relayed to responding officers.

Soon after, Thompson — a uniformed Nederland police officer — observed a person matching the given description on Carriage Lane and told him to stop.

Authorities said the male, later identified as 29-year-old Daron Jones, refused and fled on foot.

After being told repeatedly to stop during his flight, Jones displayed a weapon and was shot by the officer, Texas Rangers indicated, adding the Nederland police officer immediately began life-saving efforts as he awaited the arrival of an ambulance.

The suspect, Jones of Port Arthur, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Sixth Street residence, where the disturbance was reported, in Port Neches is two blocks outside of Nederland city limits.

Porter said the chase and shooting was a one-on-one encounter, though officers from Nederland and Port Neches were all over the area searching for the suspect.

This marks the first officer-involved shooting fatality in Nederland Police Department history, authorities said.

“I think the Ranger’s office handled the investigation very professionally and very thoroughly and I was very pleased with that,” Porter said. “They were assisted by the D.A.’s office and Jefferson County Crime Lab and they did a thorough investigation.”

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said it’s unfortunate and tragic anytime a community deals with the loss of a life.

“Our police officer was put into a situation where he had to carry out his responsibility and duties as a law enforcement officer,” Duque said.

Preliminary autopsy findings indicate four projectiles were recovered from Jones’ body and two projectiles were recovered during processing.

Jones suffered perforation of the trachea, spleen, lungs and thoracic spinal cord, as well as blunt force injuries to the head.

An electro-muscular disruption device probe was recovered from Jones’ right buttock, the autopsy detailed, indicating a Taser was used during the fatal altercation.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out.

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out.

Local

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

Local

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

Local

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

Repairs underway at St. James Catholic after motorist crashes into church building

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast blood drive incentives: apps, T-shirt, COVID-19 antibody test

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 6-12

High School Sports

Titans roster additions leading to hot district start

Beaumont

No-cost COVID-19 testing at Lamar University open to all

Local

Port Neches city leaders react, respond to fire chief’s child porn arrest

Local

Wilson Early College High School temporarily closing due to COVID concerns

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Local

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Local

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

High School Sports

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland girls soccer team is more unified than ever

Local

UPDATE: 2 killed in Tuesday night head-on collision, troopers say

Local

UPDATED: Port Neches fire chief linked to child porn, arrested

Local

Free COVID testing planned this week in Nederland & Groves

Beaumont

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames talks 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation

Local

Texas House elects speaker as 2021 legislative session gets underway

Local

Presumptive Speaker Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, marijuana legalization & gambling expansion prior to session