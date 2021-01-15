Judy Marie Domec, 80, of Groves, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur.

She was born August 11, 1940 in Abbeville, Louisiana to her parents, Preston and Jeanette Comeaux.

Judy was a resident of Port Arthur since childhood, and more recently moved to Groves.

She retired from Mobil Oil Refinery as a microfilm clerk.

Judy was originally a member of St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur, then later Our Lady of Guadalupe.

She loved her family, enjoyed talking with friends on Facebook, tending to her plants & flowers outdoors while watching the birds, playing cards and visits to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters, Joanne Hopkins, Earline Stewts and Gaynell Swindle; and her children, Arnold “Keith” Domec, Michael Domec, Dana Clark Domec and Thelma Jay Domec.

Judy is survived by her husband, Ronald James Domec; her daughter, Michelle Reeves and husband, Bruce Sr; her grandchildren, Amber Harwood and husband Carey, Jessica Tallant and husband Erick Jr., Bruce Reeves Jr. and wife Keri, Jennifer Rucker and husband Elliott; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Lynn Braquet; along with several nieces and nephews.

As her most selfless act, Judy donated her body to scientific research via the Willed-Body Program at Baylor College of Medicine, so medical students could learn from her illnesses and benefit others.

Due to the rise in Covid we are currently experiencing, the family plans to hold a memorial service mass in her honor at Our Lady of

Guadalupe Catholic Church March 13, 2021 at 4:00pm.