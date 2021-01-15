expand
January 15, 2021

Mary “Mimi” DeVillier

Mary “Mimi” DeVillier

By PA News

Published 4:29 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Mary “Mimi” DeVillier, age 49, died at her home in Brookeland, Texas on Monday, January 11, 2021.

A resident of The Lake Sam Rayburn Community for the past year and a half and a longtime resident of Groves.  Mary was a native of Anahuac, Texas.

Mary was a 1989 graduate of Anahuac High School.

She enjoyed reading books, writing short stories and spending time with her grandkids.

She wrote two books which were copywrited.

Mary was a homemaker, wife and was the foundation to which three families are founded upon.

She had the strength of a warrior and had a foundation of granite.

She was the mother of three beautiful daughters, five grandsons and a two granddaughters that endeared her with the crown of “Mimi”.

She enjoyed vacations and holiday get-togethers with her family.

She loved waterfalls and mountain tops covered in snow.

She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Kory Devillier of Brookeland, TX; her father, Joe Andrews of Bay City, TX; her mother, Helen Hale of Brookeland, TX; three daughters, Tracy Mooney of Bridge City, TX.

Kayla Chatagnier and husband Jamey of Pt. Arthur, TX.

Kemberly Espinoza and husband Bryan of Groves, TX; two brothers, Jody Andrews of Nederland, TX. Gordon Andrews and wife Melissa of Liberty, TX; two brothers-in-law, Kenny DeVillier and wife June of Kingwood, TX.

Kraig DeVillier and wife Julie of Nederland, TX; seven grandchildren, Kirsten Branshaw, Zayden Vasquez, Jaxon Mooney, Louis
Chatagnier, Kynlee Chatagnier, Kolton Espinoza and Damien Espinoza; two uncles, Marvin Jackson of Bedias, TX. Charles Jackson of Hull, TX.

Father-in-law Kenneth DeVillier of Nederland, TX.

She is also survived by a host of other family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.

