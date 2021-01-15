expand
January 15, 2021

Port Neches Fire Department releases statement, reaches out to community

By PA News

Published 2:20 pm Friday, January 15, 2021
(Editor’s note: The Port Neches Fire Department released the following statement on Friday)
The Port Neches Fire Department would like to reach out to all our citizens, businesses, friends, family and neighbors.
As you may imagine, the news this past Wednesday concerning our former leader, caught us all by surprise and our organization was rocked to the core with the realization that something like this had taken place.

The Fire Department has been deeply impacted by this event. We, like many of you, are experiencing an array of emotions including anger, sadness, disappointment and disbelief.

The Port Neches Fire Department members, both past and present, as well as other staff members of the City of Port Neches, would like to assure the public that the alleged actions of one of our prior members does not define the values, thoughts or actions of us all.
You can rest assured that our organization will move forward and continue to provide exceptional emergency response, as well as the continuation of our public outreach programs and assistance with the professionalism, courtesy and dignity the community expects and deserves.
We appreciate any prayers for healing of our city, organization and all that were affected by this event.

