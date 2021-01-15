expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Sean McBride, The Movie Guy

THE MOVIE GUY — One Fascinating Night in Miami

By Sean McBride

Published 12:03 am Friday, January 15, 2021

“One Night in Miami”

ABKCO Films

Directed by Regina King

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Rated R

 

3 ½ Stars

 

One night in February of 1964, Cassius Clay beat Sonny Liston and was crowned the heavyweight boxing champion of the world. That’s all in the public record.

What’s not so well known is that Clay, who would soon change his name to Muhammad Ali, spent his post-victory night with the political activist Malcolm X, the football star Jim Brown and the soul singer Sam Cooke.

Playwright Kemp Powers has imagined what these four men might have talked about on the night after the boxing match. In his imagination, they spoke about their hopes and fears, and what it meant to be a Black celebrity in the middle of the civil rights movement.

There’s no historical basis for Kemp’s play, but the conversation is absolutely fascinating. It’s a revelatory peek into the conflicted minds of these four men who had such an impact on society in the 1960s.

The main thrust of the film revolves around Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) discussing their future within the Nation of Islam. Both men are at the crossroads, dealing with demands of their religious beliefs as well as their public personas.

We watch as a schism starts to form between these two friends.

Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom, Jr.) show up expecting a party, but end up being drawn into the discussion. Brown is thinking about giving up football in favor of going to Hollywood to pursue a career in the movies.

Cooke struggles to keep up the pleasant demeanor of a pop star, and he bristles at the thought that he should be making protest music instead of churning out light and fluffy pop records.

Indeed, all four men struggle with what they should be doing for the civil rights cause. Fortunately, all four actors are adept at bring these struggles to life.

Credit Ben-Adir, Goree, Hodge and Odom, Jr. for their obvious talent, but save some of the kudos for Power’s screenplay as well as Regina King in her directorial debut. That’s right, the acclaimed actress has taken up the director’s mantle and proved that she very good at bringing her vision to life. Nobody is supposed to be this good on the first try.

Don’t be surprised when King gets an Academy Award nomination for her work here. The same should hold true for the actors, screenplay and the film itself.

You don’t have to take my word for it. “One Night in Miami” has been playing in movie theaters, but the film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Given the intimate nature of this movie, I think it might play better on your home television screen.

No matter how you see it, you should definitely make time for “One Night in Miami,” a film that is a fascinating character study as well as a thought-provoking exploration of race in society. As I said, in my opinion it’s easily one of the best films of the year.

 

Movie reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published each week by Port Arthur Newsmedia and seen weekly on KFDM and Fox4. Sean welcomes your comments via email at smcbride@sbgtv.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Andra Kay Dore Johnson

Nick Carcara

Mary “Mimi” DeVillier

Judy Marie Domec

Local

Former Port Arthur star quarterback Todd Dodge coaching for state title against his son, Riley

Beaumont

State Rep. Joe Deshotel tests positive for the coronavirus

Local

TxDOT engineer details Highway 69 & 73 improvements set for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

Numerous drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

LSCPA’s Dr. Shin pens effort to define future of academic libraries

High School Sports

Bulldogs defeat Galena Park heading into Memorial contest

Local

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out & has been fired.

Local

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

Local

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

Local

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

Repairs underway at St. James Catholic after motorist crashes into church building

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast blood drive incentives: apps, T-shirt, COVID-19 antibody test

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 6-12

High School Sports

Titans roster additions leading to hot district start

Beaumont

No-cost COVID-19 testing at Lamar University open to all

Local

Port Neches city leaders react, respond to fire chief’s child porn arrest

Local

Wilson Early College High School temporarily closing due to COVID concerns

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival organizers say 2021 postponement unlikely, options limited

Local

Smoke n’ More take down similar to recent Port Arthur armed robberies

Local

Greater PA Chamber moves to fully virtual banquet; community support remains vital, according to leadership

High School Sports

Memorial presses Indians during Tuesday night victory

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 4-10

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Neighborhood Veterinary Center nears finish

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland girls soccer team is more unified than ever