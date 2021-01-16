expand
Ad Spot

January 17, 2021

Patrick Earl Bourgeois

Area man indicted for assault of wheelchair-bound homeowner

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

A 35-year-old Beaumont man was indicted for what law enforcement described as a drunken assault where he reportedly punched a handicapped senior citizen.

Patrick Earl Bourgeois was observed as unsteady on his feet with the strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from him when a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrived, according to the affidavit for arrest.

The call to the home in the 8200 block of FM 365 was for a disturbance and it was noted several people were screaming in the background and the disturbance was possibly physical.

Bourgeois was temporarily detained in the rear of the patrol unit while the deputy went inside the home and saw items scattered on the floor. The homeowner, age 66, and Bourgeois’ girlfriend told law enforcement Bourgeois “went crazy because he had been drinking.”

The boyfriend and girlfriend reportedly began arguing outside when the male came home drunk.

Law enforcement said during the argument Bourgeois made a threatening statement to the female as the argument moved indoors.

The suspect was said to begin destroying the home and when the female tried to stop him, he shoved her to the floor.

The homeowner was sitting in his wheelchair and attempted to intervene when he was struck on the top of his head with a closed fist. The deputy noted a large red bruise on the homeowner’s forehead and his lip was partly swollen and busted.

The homeowner told the deputy the injuries to his face were from the night before when the suspect struck him with a closed fist twice. There was also a knot on the top of the victim’s head from where he stated Bourgeois struck him that evening.

The homeowner wished to pursue charges for assault while the female did not wish to pursue charges, the document stated.

To prevent further violence in the household Bourgeois was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Upon arrival, jail medical staff advised the deputy that due to Bourgeois’s level of intoxication he needed to be medically cleared at the hospital. He was then brought to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where he was cleared, then taken back to the jail without incident.

Bourgeois has since bonded out of jail.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

Local

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

Local

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Local

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

High School Sports

Nederland softball stars Alyssa Collazo, Danielle Richardson chart college paths

High School Sports

“Just a freshman from Port Arthur” — Kenneth Lofton Jr. creating impact in college

Local

National WWII Museum adds local veteran’s story to treasured archive

Local

Police chase through Mid-County & Port Arthur ends with overpass pillar collision

Beaumont

Area man indicted for assault of wheelchair-bound homeowner

Beaumont

Dade Phelan raised $4.4 million as he ascended to Texas House speakership

Local

Nederland ISD celebrates school board recognition month this January

Beaumont

Lamar accepts bid to join WAC

Local

Former Port Arthur star quarterback Todd Dodge coaching for state title against his son, Riley

Beaumont

State Rep. Joe Deshotel tests positive for the coronavirus

Local

TxDOT engineer details Highway 69 & 73 improvements set for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

Numerous drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

LSCPA’s Dr. Shin pens effort to define future of academic libraries

High School Sports

Bulldogs defeat Galena Park heading into Memorial contest

Local

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out & has been fired.

Local

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

Local

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

Local

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

Repairs underway at St. James Catholic after motorist crashes into church building

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast blood drive incentives: apps, T-shirt, COVID-19 antibody test