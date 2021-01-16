expand
January 18, 2021

The Port Arthur Health Department received its first batch of Moderna vaccines that will be administered to healthcare workers and first responders. (Courtesy of the Port Arthur Health Department)

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

By PA News

Published 4:07 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

The Jefferson County Health Department has been listed as a vaccination hub provider that will receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

On Sunday, Jefferson County announced: “There are a lot of questions being asked about the COVID-19 vaccine. As of right now we do not have the vaccine but expect to get some soon. As soon as we have the correct information on vaccine administration for the public as well as when and where we will update you here as well as the local news stations. Please keep an eye out for information soon. Thank you all for your patience.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship doses to 260 providers across Texas.

That includes 79 hub providers that will focus on large community vaccination efforts and 181 additional providers as Texas vaccinates health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

In the past week, Texas became the first state to administer 1 million doses of vaccine, and vaccine has been administered to residents of all 254 counties.

In addition to the first doses mentioned above, the state is ordering about 500,000 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.

Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated.

The supply is expected to increase in the coming months, and additional vaccines are in clinical trials and may be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

