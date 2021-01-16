KATHIE’S KORNER — “A Soft Answer” during times of tension is the best medicine

expand
January 18, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

At this time in our country and our lives, it’s critical to continue in the Peace, God gives us, as believers, and spread it liberally and easily. These Scriptures are great ones to stand on and put into action:

“A soft answer turns away wrath (anger), but grievous words stir up anger.” Proverbs 15:1

“… those who plan for peace have joy.” Proverbs 12:20 ESV

There are so many opportunities, it seems, lately, to make sure we are the peacemakers. The fear, stress and tension would love to be in charge, but we have to remember that Jesus gave us His peace,(not the peace the world gives), before He went to be with the Father, and doesn’t take it back.

It is NOT elusive; we let it go too easily.

I understand there are so many confusing, worrisome, dangerous things around us, trying to get fear in, but, we are strong. In this year of 2021 we will be “stronger than before.” Don’t let fear in.

Be watchful when or if you are involved in social media (which I am) to not be angry or frustrated with ignorant remarks or arguments about the truth.

Either move on or give a “soft answer.”

I had a time with a friend last week who misunderstood my meaning and was very upset with me and had been for a long time.

This always surprises me. I always think everyone likes me?

I live in my little dream world, don’t wake me up! I decided to explain and remind her about our friendship and also to let my answer be in the form of a “soft answer.”

Well, just like always, God’s Word prevailed, she apologized profusely for her outburst and we with each we’re good..

You might consider making a soft answer list: Can I pray with you, Your hair looks great, I love you (if appropriate), Be safe, How ‘bout those Cowboys? Anyway, you get the idea.

Come visit: GTCOTR.com on Youtube or Facebook for Sunday at 11 a.m. or Wednesday at 7 p.m.

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

