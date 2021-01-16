expand
Ad Spot

January 18, 2021

Nederland’s Alyssa Collazo signs letter of intent, Thursday, to play softball at Angelina College. Chris Moore/The News

Nederland softball stars Alyssa Collazo, Danielle Richardson chart college paths

By Chris Moore

Published 12:30 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

NEDERLAND — Two Nederland softball players signed letters of intent Thursday to continue their playing careers at the college level.

Surrounded by family, coaches, teammates and friends at the Nederland Softball Field, Alyssa Collazo and Danielle Richardson signed their letters of intent to play. Collazo, who plays third base and short stop for Nederland, will play softball at Angelina College in Lufkin, while Richardson, who plays third base and catcher, will play out of state at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas.

“It felt really good,” Collazo said about the signing. “I’ve been waiting for this since I was about 3 years old. Just to play college ball and finally sign, I’m just very excited to attend Angelina.”

Collazo said she knew she had a chance to play at the next level when she started to play select ball in eighth grade.

“I just got better and better,” she said. “Coaches started showing interest.”

Danielle Richardson signs letter of intent Thursday to play softball at Lyon College. Chris Moore/The News

Richardson said playing college softball was a childhood dream.

“I felt like I had a shot to play in college about my sophomore year in high school,” she said. “I was more competitive in select softball and was getting looked at by more colleges. It made me feel more confident.”

Both players cite games against rival Port Neches-Groves as their most memorable moments in their time playing for Nederland.

“I had the winning hit for the PNG game,” Richardson said. “It felt pretty good. It was 0-0 in the bottom of the seventh. My hit scored our runner on second for the win. It was great. I was one of the youngest on the team. It gave me more confidence.”

Collazo said the rival games are intense.

“Those games against PNG were the most hyped games I have ever played,” she said. “It made me fall more in love with the game. The fans were screaming when we made plays. That was just the moment.”

Both girls want to improve their games this year and have high expectations for the team.

“I’m looking forward to doing a lot better, personally,” Richardson said. “It would be nice to be district champs and go into the playoffs.”

Their head coach, Will Mallette, said he his proud of his players.

“They work so hard for so long,” he said. “You see them come in as freshmen and you think they have some talent. Then you see them work for it and get to play in college. I enjoy watching them take pride in it and knowing that they have earned it.”

Mallette hopes the event plants a seed in some of the younger players’ minds to work hard for their dreams.

“We have a lot of players that graduate and then they will be up here during the summer or Christmas break helping,” he said. “We have a great cycle of players helping players. They give back to the program. I don’t know if that happens everywhere, but it is a blessing. I’ve been here for nine years, and I don’t want to be anywhere else.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

Local

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

Local

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Local

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

High School Sports

Nederland softball stars Alyssa Collazo, Danielle Richardson chart college paths

High School Sports

“Just a freshman from Port Arthur” — Kenneth Lofton Jr. creating impact in college

Local

National WWII Museum adds local veteran’s story to treasured archive

Local

Police chase through Mid-County & Port Arthur ends with overpass pillar collision

Beaumont

Area man indicted for assault of wheelchair-bound homeowner

Beaumont

Dade Phelan raised $4.4 million as he ascended to Texas House speakership

Local

Nederland ISD celebrates school board recognition month this January

Beaumont

Lamar accepts bid to join WAC

Local

Former Port Arthur star quarterback Todd Dodge coaching for state title against his son, Riley

Beaumont

State Rep. Joe Deshotel tests positive for the coronavirus

Local

TxDOT engineer details Highway 69 & 73 improvements set for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

Numerous drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

LSCPA’s Dr. Shin pens effort to define future of academic libraries

High School Sports

Bulldogs defeat Galena Park heading into Memorial contest

Local

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out & has been fired.

Local

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

Local

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

Local

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

Repairs underway at St. James Catholic after motorist crashes into church building

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast blood drive incentives: apps, T-shirt, COVID-19 antibody test