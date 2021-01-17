expand
Ad Spot

January 18, 2021

Aubrum Jamaal Johnson

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

By PA News

Published 4:17 am Sunday, January 17, 2021

Port Arthur Police Department officers are searching for a man tied to a strangulation accusation.

On Friday evening, police announced they are asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Aubrum Jamaal Johnson.

Police said Johnson has an outstanding Jefferson County warrant for assault family violence – strangulation.

Police have not released details about the alleged crime or the suspect’s connection to Port Arthur.

In you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also report the tip by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

Local

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

Local

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Local

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

High School Sports

Nederland softball stars Alyssa Collazo, Danielle Richardson chart college paths

High School Sports

“Just a freshman from Port Arthur” — Kenneth Lofton Jr. creating impact in college

Local

National WWII Museum adds local veteran’s story to treasured archive

Local

Police chase through Mid-County & Port Arthur ends with overpass pillar collision

Beaumont

Area man indicted for assault of wheelchair-bound homeowner

Beaumont

Dade Phelan raised $4.4 million as he ascended to Texas House speakership

Local

Nederland ISD celebrates school board recognition month this January

Beaumont

Lamar accepts bid to join WAC

Local

Former Port Arthur star quarterback Todd Dodge coaching for state title against his son, Riley

Beaumont

State Rep. Joe Deshotel tests positive for the coronavirus

Local

TxDOT engineer details Highway 69 & 73 improvements set for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

Numerous drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

LSCPA’s Dr. Shin pens effort to define future of academic libraries

High School Sports

Bulldogs defeat Galena Park heading into Memorial contest

Local

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out & has been fired.

Local

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says

Local

17-year PA cancer survivor recaptures mojo thanks to “Active Living After Cancer”

Local

See locations, timeline targeted in Nederland’s $4.2M drainage overhaul

Local

Repairs underway at St. James Catholic after motorist crashes into church building

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast blood drive incentives: apps, T-shirt, COVID-19 antibody test