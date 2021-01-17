Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

Port Arthur Police Department officers are searching for a man tied to a strangulation accusation.

On Friday evening, police announced they are asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Aubrum Jamaal Johnson.

Police said Johnson has an outstanding Jefferson County warrant for assault family violence – strangulation.

Police have not released details about the alleged crime or the suspect’s connection to Port Arthur.

