County Commissioner Sinegal, PAISD superintendent Porterie talk importance of MLK’s message

The words and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are just as relevant today as they were decades ago, local leaders say.

“We, as a people, can unite as Americans against those that openly and secretly seeking to unravel, undo and promote an agenda of hate, division and insurrection that Dr. King gave his life fighting against,” said Michael Shane Sinegal, Jefferson County Pct. 3 commissioner, when asked what we can do to continue King’s vision. “We can begin by holding the person in the mirror accountable and then by holding others equally accountable.”

Mark Porterie, superintendent for the Port Arthur Independent School District, said as a people we have to be able to stop, listen and appreciate the differences of people and that Dr. King’s belief of nonviolence is something we desperately need now.

The city of Port Arthur has a unique tie to Dr. King; a support group founded by Hargie Faye Savoy at the request of Coretta Scott King.

On Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Support Group of Southeast Texas held its annual celebration via Zoom.

The celebration of King’s message is also important to local citizens.

Sinegal said that is mainly due to the sacrifices made by individuals such as Dr. King, Coretta Scott King, Hargie Faye Savoy and family along with the many volunteers who not only keep “The Dream” alive, but individuals such as himself who are living the reality of the “Promise Land.”

Porterie, likewise, agreed with the importance.

“Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not only important to the citizens of Port Arthur but to the entire country, especially now,” Porterie said. “With the current unrest in our country, it is important for our country to be reminded of the hope and dreams of peace that Martin Luther King promoted.”

He said it is also important to teach our children the divisiveness that our country is experiencing does not have to be.

“It is possible for our country to be united again,” Porterie said.