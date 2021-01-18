expand
Ad Spot

January 18, 2021

MLK Praise Dancers are shown performing in 2020 on the Bob Bowers Civic Center stage during a celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The event had to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Leaders, activists honor Martin Luther King Jr. during virtual celebration Monday

By Chris Moore

Published 3:24 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

Southeast Texas leaders and activists celebrated the late Martin Luther King Jr. by way of Zoom Monday.

The celebration, which is normally held at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, took place virtually to ensure the safety of the community in the midst of the pandemic.

As per tradition, the MLK Support Group named Albert “A.J,” Turner Man of the Year and Dora Nisby Woman of the Year.

“I never would have thought that my name would’ve been in the same sentence as Dr. Martin Luther King,” Nisby said during her acceptance speech. “I want to thank and honor the organization for continuing to do great work for Southeast Texas… I am only one, but I am one. I can’t do everything, but I can do something.”

Turner, who is running for a seat on the Beaumont city council, said he tries to model himself after King.

“I can’t do nothing but humbly thank God,” Turner said. “I thank God for the (MLK Support Group Founders) the Savoy family. It feels good when you know your work doesn’t go unnoticed. I will keep pushing hard and keep moving forward. I will do everything in my power that God strengthens me to better my community and stand firm on my morals, principles and values and continue to stand for the people.”

State Rep. Joe Deshotel, who also attended the virtual ceremony, said America needed to heed the words of King more than ever.

“This would’ve been a year that we would’ve been in Austin because the legislative session is every other year,” Deshotel said.” Unfortunately, because of events around the country, the state capitol is shut down because of armed insurrection, threats to people’s lives and property. If we ever thought that equality was reached or the goals and aspirations of Dr. King had been reached, we certainly see that is not the case.”

President of the MLK Support Group Hargie Faye Savoy said last year was a good year, despite the turmoil many faced.

“When we have the Lord on our side, regardless of what the circumstances may be, to know him, is to know that he is there in the midst of things that may happen,” she said. “He is the one and the reason for the many things we go through. Paul tells us that when you are weak, you are strong.”

Savoy also asked everyone to pray for essential workers, who are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Taylor Getwood, who led several local protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police, introduced Beaumont NAACP chapter president Michael Cooper. After reading “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou he had a question for those listening.

“I ask you, I implore you; Will you rise today,” he asked the audience. “We can get it done in 2021, but will you rise?”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Leaders, activists honor Martin Luther King Jr. during virtual celebration Monday

County Commissioner, PAISD superintendent & others talk importance of MLK’s message

PA Health Department looking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 & older with underlying health conditions

Gas price spike may start to level off; see where Texas stands

Local

Leaders, activists honor Martin Luther King Jr. during virtual celebration Monday

Local

County Commissioner, PAISD superintendent & others talk importance of MLK’s message

Local

PA Health Department looking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 & older with underlying health conditions

Local

Gas price spike may start to level off; see where Texas stands

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

Local

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

Local

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Local

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

High School Sports

Nederland softball stars Alyssa Collazo, Danielle Richardson chart college paths

High School Sports

“Just a freshman from Port Arthur” — Kenneth Lofton Jr. creating impact in college

Local

National WWII Museum adds local veteran’s story to treasured archive

Local

Police chase through Mid-County & Port Arthur ends with overpass pillar collision

Beaumont

Area man indicted for assault of wheelchair-bound homeowner

Beaumont

Dade Phelan raised $4.4 million as he ascended to Texas House speakership

Local

Nederland ISD celebrates school board recognition month this January

Beaumont

Lamar accepts bid to join WAC

Local

Former Port Arthur star quarterback Todd Dodge coaching for state title against his son, Riley

Beaumont

State Rep. Joe Deshotel tests positive for the coronavirus

Local

TxDOT engineer details Highway 69 & 73 improvements set for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

Numerous drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

LSCPA’s Dr. Shin pens effort to define future of academic libraries

High School Sports

Bulldogs defeat Galena Park heading into Memorial contest

Local

AG’s Office & Port Neches police chief detail child porn arrest. PN fire chief bails out & has been fired.

Local

Nederland officer who killed man in line of duty cleared of any wrongdoing, chief says