PA Health Department looking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 & older with underlying health conditions

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is scheduled to receive 300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week for Phase 1A recipients.

Health department officials said their plan is to continue to immunize health care workers and first responders who are on our their first, then proceed to immunize some of the people who are in Phase 1B, which is 65 and older with underlying health conditions.

“The list is very long, and we know that everyone will not be able to receive vaccines this round, but we are expecting to be able to immunize all citizens who desire to be immunized as more vaccines are made available,” health department officials said Monday morning.

“We ask for your patience. If you have not already placed your name on the health department’s wait list and want to be included for vaccine administration, due to the overwhelming number of calls, we are now providing a link for you to register online.”

Those who have already given a name to the health department do not need to register again online.

Those who have not registered and want to can log onto cityhall.portarthurtx.gov:444/forms/covid.