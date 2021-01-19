Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Texas House speaker Dade Phelan on Tuesday released a statement on the expected cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline project by the Biden Administration.

He said canceling Keystone XL is an unmistakable message that Washington does not value the Texas energy economy and Southeast Texas livelihoods.

“Risk takers will continue to create jobs and opportunities for our communities despite these Washington political games,” Phelan said. “We will do our part this legislative session to improve our economy, cut red tape and get Texas back to work.”