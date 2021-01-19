expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, held a press conference at the Capitol to declare that he had enough votes to become Speaker of the House on Nov 4, 2020. (Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

By PA News

Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Texas House speaker Dade Phelan on Tuesday released a statement on the expected cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline project by the Biden Administration.

He said canceling Keystone XL is an unmistakable message that Washington does not value the Texas energy economy and Southeast Texas livelihoods.

“Risk takers will continue to create jobs and opportunities for our communities despite these Washington political games,” Phelan said. “We will do our part this legislative session to improve our economy, cut red tape and get Texas back to work.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

William “Bill” Harrison Moss Jr.

James Earl Weatherford

Olevia Haley Johnson

Local

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

Local

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Local

Port Arthur, Beaumont health departments receiving close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local

Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

Local

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

Local

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

High School Sports

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — January is Soup Month. Can that mean gumbo for SETX?

Local

Leaders, activists honor Martin Luther King Jr. during virtual celebration Monday

Local

County Commissioner, PAISD superintendent & others talk importance of MLK’s message

Local

PA Health Department looking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 & older with underlying health conditions

Local

Gas price spike may start to level off; see where Texas stands

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

Local

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

Local

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Local

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

High School Sports

Nederland softball stars Alyssa Collazo, Danielle Richardson chart college paths

High School Sports

“Just a freshman from Port Arthur” — Kenneth Lofton Jr. creating impact in college

Local

National WWII Museum adds local veteran’s story to treasured archive

Local

Police chase through Mid-County & Port Arthur ends with overpass pillar collision

Beaumont

Area man indicted for assault of wheelchair-bound homeowner

Beaumont

Dade Phelan raised $4.4 million as he ascended to Texas House speakership

Local

Nederland ISD celebrates school board recognition month this January

Beaumont

Lamar accepts bid to join WAC