January 19, 2021

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

A local nonprofit is outfitting ten local students with suits in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We at Grace Hub, Inc. had the vision to share the iconic black suit, white dress shirt, black tie, black socks and black shoes of Dr. King with 10 young boys from low-income families in the Port Arthur community under our Grace Hub, Inc’s ‘All I Do Is Win’ mentorship program,” said Rev. Dr. Simeon Queen, president & CEO of GraceHub, Inc.

Organizers said the nonprofit creates multi-faceted streams of community development and social fabric in the areas of disaster relief, care for children experiencing poverty and trauma, homelessness services and food insufficiency.

Grace Hub is partnering with Port Arthur LNG and the Port Arthur Independent School District in honoring King by blessings 10 students from five schools with their first suit experience on Jan. 29.

It is truly amazing how a suit can empower and give hope in such trying times, especially to children who are not in the position to afford such a luxury, organizers announced in a release times on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was Monday.

Each boy will meet an “ All I Do Is Win” mentor, who will give guidance in their life’s journey.

Local students receiving suits have been identified and will be getting fitted in the next few days at a local retailer.

GraceHub is organizing a pinning ceremony at the school district. Participating school include Memorial High, Thomas Jefferson Middle, the 9th Grade Academy, William B. Travis Elementary and Washington Elementary.

Grace Hub and Port Arthur LNG are also sponsoring lunch at Luby’s Cafeteria for one parent and each child following the pinning ceremony at the PAISD.

