expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

James Earl Weatherford

James Earl Weatherford

By PA News

Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

James Earl Weatherford, aka “Brownie” of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas at the age of 83.

He was born on May 2, 1937 in Shelbyville, Texas to his parents, Jim Weatherford and Hattie Powell Weatherford.

James has been a resident of the area for over 60 years, graduated from Buna High School.

He retired from Texaco as an operator in the Water Treatment Plant after 43 years of service.

James was a member of Church on the Rock in Nederland.

James was an avid outdoorsman and he loved to hunt, fish and go camping with his grandkids.

Pawpaw always said he could catch a fish anywhere so if there was water nearby, it was safe to say he would be bringing home fresh fish for dinner!

He taught his grandchildren how to bait there first hooks, make deer jerky, and appreciate the little things life has to offer.

Pawpaw James always savored the sweet things in life.

With a nickname like “Brownie” you better believe his favorite meal of the day was dessert!

He was a man of few words, brought a sense of peace during hard times, a true Southern Gentleman and he will be deeply missed by his friends and family. We love you so much Pawpaw, fly high.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.

James is survived by his loving wife, Mary Weatherford of Port Arthur; his daughter, Paula Boyd and her husband, Clifton of Port Arthur; his son, Steve Weatherford and his wife, Pam of Lumberton; his two step-daughters, Lydia Espinosa of Pearland, Cynthia Hunter of San Diego, CA. ; his two step-sons, Roy Hernandez and his wife, Judy of Nederland, Louis Hernandez and his wife, Bernie of Nederland.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as his sister, Margaret Williamson of Vidor, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Visitation was on Monday, January 18, 2021 from Noon till 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor James’s life was held at 2:00 PM Monday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.  Burial followed  in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

William “Bill” Harrison Moss Jr.

James Earl Weatherford

Olevia Haley Johnson

Local

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

Local

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Local

Port Arthur, Beaumont health departments receiving close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local

Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

Local

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

Local

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

High School Sports

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — January is Soup Month. Can that mean gumbo for SETX?

Local

Leaders, activists honor Martin Luther King Jr. during virtual celebration Monday

Local

County Commissioner, PAISD superintendent & others talk importance of MLK’s message

Local

PA Health Department looking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 & older with underlying health conditions

Local

Gas price spike may start to level off; see where Texas stands

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

Local

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

Local

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Local

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

High School Sports

Nederland softball stars Alyssa Collazo, Danielle Richardson chart college paths

High School Sports

“Just a freshman from Port Arthur” — Kenneth Lofton Jr. creating impact in college

Local

National WWII Museum adds local veteran’s story to treasured archive

Local

Police chase through Mid-County & Port Arthur ends with overpass pillar collision

Beaumont

Area man indicted for assault of wheelchair-bound homeowner

Beaumont

Dade Phelan raised $4.4 million as he ascended to Texas House speakership

Local

Nederland ISD celebrates school board recognition month this January

Beaumont

Lamar accepts bid to join WAC