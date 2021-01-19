Madeline Jo Brown, 83, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas with family by her side.

Madeline was born on August 8, 1937, in Brenham, Texas to Tommie Franklin Ward and Alice Louise Windt Ward.

She lived in Port Arthur since 1985. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Groves, Texas. Madeline was a member of many organizations, clubs, and groups within the church and community such as: The Out to Lunch Bunch, The Hibiscus Club, Bible Studies, United Methodist Women, Adult Bible School, Vacation Bible School, Concerned Citizen’s Committee, and she also donated her time to help at local election polling sites.

Survivors include her children: Joe McIntyre of Lakewood, Colorado, Keith Brown and his wife, Jerae of Lafayette, Louisiana, Kirk Brown and Michelle Hernandez of Port Arthur, Texas. Sisters: Marilyn Reily and her husband Jim of Tyler, Texas, Sharon Moore of Fort Worth, Texas. Grandchildren: Bailey DeCuir and wife Jaclyn, Camden Brown, Tate Brown, Alyssa Reynolds and her husband Kasey, Alexa Kotz, Ethan Brown, Kayden Brown. Great grandchildren: Ellie, Levi, Alena, and Abel. Close family friend: Lesa Davis. Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Tom Ward Jr, her husband, W.A. “Dub” Brown, and one grandchild, Thomas Frank Brown.

A visitation will take place on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.