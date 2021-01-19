expand
January 19, 2021

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:15 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

NEDERLAND — Construction starts and planning milestones are set for the first quarter of 2021 and throughout the year.

The Nederland Independent School District Board of Trustees approved designs this month for new construction and renovations to all four NISD elementary campuses.

The move clears the way for IBI architects and construction manager H.B. Neild & Sons to release designs to the sub contractors, who will review mockups and supply prices back to the district.

“Then, we’ll come back and see, here is the final price, here’s what we can do,” Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick said. “The next step is to put it out for bid, get prices back and look how the prices add up with the design.”

Drawings are first being released for Helena Park Elementary, then Langham Elementary. Drawings for Highland Park and Hillcrest won’t be released until 2022.

Kieschnick said the district expects to see final design approval and final gross maximum price for the first two elementary schools by the middle of May.

“This thing is back on track,” Kieschnick said. “I feel good about it.”

NISD administrators and school board members have all said construction proposals presented by IBI will meet the terms of a recent $150 million-plus bond election and greatly improve education settings across the district.

Kieschnick said the district expects to “turn dirt” at the high school by the end of March, with the gross maximum price for the high school finalized by the middle of April.

The gross maximum price for phase 2 of Bulldog Stadium upgrades is expected by the middle of March, which calls for renovation and reconstruction of the press box, bathrooms and seating on both sides.

