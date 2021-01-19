expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

Olevia Haley Johnson

Olevia Haley Johnson

By PA News

Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Mrs. Olevia Haley Johnson, 83, of Port Arthur passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at home with family.

She was born on August 10, 1937 in Dubuisson, Louisiana from the union of Dallas B. Haley and Evelina Calligan Haley.

Olevia had been a resident of Port Arthur for over 60 years and is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ferrell Johnson Sr., six brothers: Emile Haley Sr., Dallas Haley Jr., Eugene Haley, Alex Haley and Jerry Haley; two sisters, Ifray Lockett and Fannie Briscoe.

She retired following thirty-nine years in Domestic Service always with a caring heart, a soft voice and softer touch. She was a master seamstress and enjoyed crafts and gardening. She loved her family and doated over her two grandchildren, Dorian and Dominique.

She attended Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she was active in the Women Choir, Mission Circle and Hospitality.

She was given the name, “Smiley”, by Rev T F Simmons, because he commented that he’d never seen her with that famous smile or her demeanor that was always caring, giving, and comforting.

She was a faithful member for fifty years until her health declined.

Olevia is survived by her two sons, Farrell (Lloyd) Johnson of Port Arthur, Darren (Dora) Johnson of Beaumont, TX., two grandchildren; Dorian Johnson of Port Arthur and Dominique Johnson of Pearland, Tx. Two brothers; Leroy (Melrose) Haley of San Antonio and Samuel (Wynona) Haley of Port Arthur. Also to cherish her, Jaime and Chelsea Baldwin who lovingly called her Granny Johnson, a nephew, Terry Lockett who thought of her as a second mom along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Sam Banks for being her caregiver and companion, Amanda and staff of Hearts of Hospice. Your love and kindness will always be in our hearts.

A visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx. Rev. Eric Guidry will be officiating. Entombment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery, Nederland, TX.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

William “Bill” Harrison Moss Jr.

James Earl Weatherford

Olevia Haley Johnson

Local

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

Local

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Local

Port Arthur, Beaumont health departments receiving close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local

Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

Local

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

Local

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

High School Sports

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — January is Soup Month. Can that mean gumbo for SETX?

Local

Leaders, activists honor Martin Luther King Jr. during virtual celebration Monday

Local

County Commissioner, PAISD superintendent & others talk importance of MLK’s message

Local

PA Health Department looking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 & older with underlying health conditions

Local

Gas price spike may start to level off; see where Texas stands

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

Local

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

Local

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Local

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

High School Sports

Nederland softball stars Alyssa Collazo, Danielle Richardson chart college paths

High School Sports

“Just a freshman from Port Arthur” — Kenneth Lofton Jr. creating impact in college

Local

National WWII Museum adds local veteran’s story to treasured archive

Local

Police chase through Mid-County & Port Arthur ends with overpass pillar collision

Beaumont

Area man indicted for assault of wheelchair-bound homeowner

Beaumont

Dade Phelan raised $4.4 million as he ascended to Texas House speakership

Local

Nederland ISD celebrates school board recognition month this January

Beaumont

Lamar accepts bid to join WAC