expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

PNG coach Aimee Bates directs practice. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The Port Neches-Groves Indians swept through the Cajun Classic in dominating fashion this weekend.

Head coach Aimee Bates said her team’s most impressive performance was a 4-0 win over Dobie.

“We just played beautiful, possession-styled, tiki-taka soccer,” Bates said. “We scored some beautiful goals and just came out with a gusto. We were organized defensively and were smart with the ball on our feet. The whole team contributed and had moments of greatness.”

Bates said she enjoys coaching in tournaments, because it allows her to experiment with the lineup.

“I know they took tournaments away from volleyball and basketball, and I hate that for them,” she said. “You get to see different things your team can do before the game is on the line. You get to work different lineups and work different people here and there. You can try knew things before it costs you a district championship. We are so grateful to be able to do that this year.”

The coach said her team still needs to work on avoiding a one-track mind.

“We want to switch it up and change it up,” she said. “We need to be versatile. We need to have an ability to throw different things at teams. This is a fun team. I love them, and they are having a good time.”

Bates said the team still has their sights set on a district title.

“We want to go undefeated,” she said. “Going 10-0 last year put a taste in our mouth that we want again. They know how to go about getting that. When the rankings came out, I think this team got hungry because we were unranked for the first time in a long time. They saw all of these other teams on there and had something to prove. They are ready to prove themselves worthy to be ranked.”

PNG capped off the tournament with a 4-0 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

Marlee Sonnier led the team with five goals followed by Abby Reeves (three), Zoe Scroggs (two), Rylee Miller (one) and Tori Cutright (one).

Hannah Leblanc led PNG in assists with three, followed by Cutright and Miller, who each had two and Scroggs, Emma Zumo and Sonnier, who had one each.

The Indians held opponents to 10 shots on goal for the weekend, while amassing 81 shots on opposing goals.

PNG also possessed the ball 65 percent of the time for the tournament.

PNG’s next district game is against Crosby Jan. 26.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

William “Bill” Harrison Moss Jr.

James Earl Weatherford

Olevia Haley Johnson

Local

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

Local

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Local

Port Arthur, Beaumont health departments receiving close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local

Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

Local

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

Local

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

High School Sports

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — January is Soup Month. Can that mean gumbo for SETX?

Local

Leaders, activists honor Martin Luther King Jr. during virtual celebration Monday

Local

County Commissioner, PAISD superintendent & others talk importance of MLK’s message

Local

PA Health Department looking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 & older with underlying health conditions

Local

Gas price spike may start to level off; see where Texas stands

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

Local

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

Local

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Local

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

High School Sports

Nederland softball stars Alyssa Collazo, Danielle Richardson chart college paths

High School Sports

“Just a freshman from Port Arthur” — Kenneth Lofton Jr. creating impact in college

Local

National WWII Museum adds local veteran’s story to treasured archive

Local

Police chase through Mid-County & Port Arthur ends with overpass pillar collision

Beaumont

Area man indicted for assault of wheelchair-bound homeowner

Beaumont

Dade Phelan raised $4.4 million as he ascended to Texas House speakership

Local

Nederland ISD celebrates school board recognition month this January

Beaumont

Lamar accepts bid to join WAC