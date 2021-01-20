expand
January 20, 2021

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The region’s best lifestyle magazine is back for 2021.

Our families, superstar graduates, artists, entrepreneurs and history take center stage in the latest edition of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine, available this week.

Feel free to pick up a complimentary copy by stopping at the office, 2349 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

If you are interested in receiving a 6-edition-per-year subscription delivered directly to your mailbox, call 409-721-2400 for details.

This month’s edition is Volume 1 of 6 set for publication and distribution this year.

If you have any editorial questions or story suggestions, call 409-721-2445

