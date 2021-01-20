expand
January 20, 2021

Cutline: Richard And Jake with some late-season wood ducks. Courtesy Photo

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Cold weather still provides plenty of opportunities

By PA News

Christmas and New Year have come and gone and the colder weather has arrived. Many outdoor men use this time of year to catch up on chores around the house or enjoy watching a football game by the fireplace. For the more adventurous among us, there are still some great opportunities to be had in the frigid temps.
Here are a few that come to mind for this part of the winter.
Duck hunting
The season is in its final two weeks and the ducks in our area have been scarce since right after the opening week of the second split. However, remember that ducks are migrating on a daily basis and a fresh batch can show up at any time.  Don’t give up until the end.
Hog hunting
Hogs and whitetail deer don’t like to hang out together.  Do your lease and Texas land owners a favor and use this time to stock up on pork.  With limited food sources in the winter, pigs are readily coming to corn.  With a good game camera, you can pattern when they are coming to eat. Try to get there and hour or so before that time and get ready.
Marsh fishing
This is a good time of year to head to the marshes and bays for trout, redfish, and many other varieties of fish. Catch the weather just right, and the fish in a good mood, and you can load the boat. While you are in the marsh, don’t forget to check out the Gulf States canal where warm water pours into the cool water.
If you go, be sure to dress and layers, and bring an extra change of clothes just in case you fall in or get wet. Adventures are waiting out in God’s country.

Brian Johnson, originally of Port Neches, is pastor of First Baptist Church of Winnie, owner of DuckDogTrainer.com and outdoors writer for The News.

