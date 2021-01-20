expand
Ad Spot

January 20, 2021

CHRIS MOORE — Smith, Beiniemy show how NFL climbs are not all equal

By Chris Moore

Published 12:05 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The Monday after the close of the National Football League’s regular season is known as Black Monday, due to the amount of coaches and coaching staffs that are terminated.

However, the ensuing hiring process is often anything but Black.

As of Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. day, the NFL, of which approximately 70 percent of its players are black, has three non-white head coaches.

The Pittsburg Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores and the Washington Football Team’s Ron Rivera are the league’s only minority head coaches.

In the same week that the NFL’s official twitter account sends a post with an MLK quote, Kansas City Chief’s offensive coordinator Eric Beiniemy, who has led the league’s most explosive and efficient offense over the last two years, has not been offered a head coaching gig, despite multiple interviews.

Head coaching jobs typically go to coordinators whose units prosper, as has been the case with Beiniemy.

Perhaps the dearth of minority head coaches does not begin at the interviewing process and maybe Beiniemy’s case shouldn’t be the one highlighted when looking at a systemic issue. In Atlanta, the Falcons hired former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Smith was well deserving of the position. He took an underperforming Titans offense to one of the most feared in the league, featuring a 2,000-yard running back, 1,000-yard receiver and one of the game’s most efficient passers.

While Smith is hard working and willing to climb the ladder, his ladder was shorter than those around him.

Smith started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina University. After one year, Smith was named the defensive quality control coach for the Washington Football Team.

Some might find the large jump from one year as a graduate assistant to on an NFL coaching staff odd until we realize Smith is the son of Fred Smith, founder of FedEx. There is a building on UNC’s campus named after the company after a $5 million donation in 2006, which was the year Arthur Smith was the graduate assistant.

Fred Smith is also minority owner for the Washington Football Team, which plays on, you guessed it, FedEx field.

It is not that Smith is not qualified to do the job. I am a Titans fan and really like Smith. He has done wonders and is a fantastic play caller. And he got a head start that very few get. Both can be true. Meanwhile people are loading up on the excuses as to why Beiniemy is not a head coach. There is always an excuse.

Even if he does get a head coaching gig, he would bring the total number of minority head coaches to four in a league where white people are outnumbered nearly 4-1.

While some offer quotes from MLK nearly 53 years after his murder, people still scoff at the idea that a team would be required to interview a minority candidate before hiring a head coach. The rule, which saves owners and general managers from themselves, should be expanded for hiring general managers, presidents of operations and coordinators.

 

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Visually impaired student Emily Montijo tackles multi-media learning at Bob Hope

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

Fuselier nabs MVP, Mid County players earn 24 all-district honors

CHRIS MOORE — Smith, Beiniemy show how NFL climbs are not all equal

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Visually impaired student Emily Montijo tackles multi-media learning at Bob Hope

Local

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

High School Sports

Fuselier nabs MVP, Mid County players earn 24 all-district honors

Local

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

Local

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Local

Port Arthur, Beaumont health departments receiving close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local

Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

Local

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

Local

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

High School Sports

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — January is Soup Month. Can that mean gumbo for SETX?

Local

Leaders, activists honor Martin Luther King Jr. during virtual celebration Monday

Local

County Commissioner, PAISD superintendent & others talk importance of MLK’s message

Local

PA Health Department looking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 & older with underlying health conditions

Local

Gas price spike may start to level off; see where Texas stands

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating strangulation suspect

Local

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant strives to be king of king cakes

Local

3 wanted for armed robbery in Bevil Oaks; “Lisa Simpson graphics” could help key arrests

Local

Jefferson County listed as vaccination hub provider for this week

High School Sports

Nederland softball stars Alyssa Collazo, Danielle Richardson chart college paths

High School Sports

“Just a freshman from Port Arthur” — Kenneth Lofton Jr. creating impact in college

Local

National WWII Museum adds local veteran’s story to treasured archive

Local

Police chase through Mid-County & Port Arthur ends with overpass pillar collision

Beaumont

Area man indicted for assault of wheelchair-bound homeowner