Fuselier nabs MVP, Mid County players earn 24 all-district honors

Nederland Bulldogs receiver Kyndon Fuselier is the District 12-5A Division II Most Valuable Player, the district announced along with first and second team honors in an email Tuesday.

Fuselier is one of 24 football players from Nederland and Port Neches-Groves that received a district honor.

The announcement came after Crosby, who is also in the district, fell 56-21 in the state championship game Friday.

Fuselier led the district with 1,082 yards on 45 catches with 13 touchdowns in the regular season. He was the only receiver in the district to have more than 1,000 yards receiving and the only receiver with double-digit touchdowns.

The junior’s best game might have come in the second round of the playoffs in a 34-21 win over Pine Tree. Fuselier recorded five catches for 153 yards. He also hauled in a pick-six while playing defensive back.

He operated as the Bulldogs punter and punt returner, as well.

“It’s hard to ignore what he does on the field,” Nederland head coach Monte Barrow said. “Coaches don’t only see him in person. They know what he does on video. There is a lot there to jump out at you. I thought it was well deserved on his part.”

Nederland running back Josh Mazyck was named to the all-district first team.

“It’ll be hard to replace him,” Barrow said. “We haven’t had a lot like Josh. He can run between the tackles or outside. He is a powerful runner that also has breakaway speed. That is huge to not have to have a 12-play drive every time, where things can go wrong. He can break one and make it a short drive. It’s a spark for the team.”

Mazyck finished the regular season second in the district in rushing yards with 1,251 on 143 carries and 18 touchdowns.

Nederland safety Evan Whitehead, corner Steven Bourgeios, defensive lineman Jose Fuentes, linebackers Laice Beck and Mikey Rangel, offensive lineman Michael Marshall, tight end Beau Seymour and utility player Kade Scott were named to the first team all-district.

Kicker Payne Barrow, center Jack McQuire, offensive lineman Holden Craver, quarterback Rene Cunningham and defensive lineman Landon Caywood were named to the district’s second team.

Nine PNG players received all-district honors. Quarterback Blake Bost, receivers Brady Nail and Grant Pearson, offensive lineman Landen Vaughn and kicker Tate Sandell made the first team.

PNG defensive lineman Isaac Baker, offensive lineman Bryce Loftin, running back Lance Vaughn and utility player Christian Sullivan made the second team.

“We are proud of all of the kids that got it,” PNG head coach Brandon Faircloth said. “Those are votes from other coaches. Those are votes we can’t control and we can’t vote for our own guys. I definitely think our guys deserved it and glad it paid off in the eyes of other people.”

Barrow said the teams show the amount of talent in Mid-County.

“We were blessed with some very good athletes this year, especially at our skill positions,” he said. “They had a chance to make plays on both sides of the football. In Port Neches, Bost is a great quarterback and they have receivers that give you matchup problems and things like that. Hopefully, it makes the people in our area proud. I know we are a prideful area as far as high school football goes.”