expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Local heath officials asking for orderly response to vaccine requests

By PA News

Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The crowd seeking the COVID-19 vaccine is causing some concern in Port Arthur.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Port Arthur Health Department announced staff members are only taking those persons called by appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Please do not show up to the Port Arthur Health Department for a vaccine without an appointment,” a statement read.

The crowd response follows news this week that the Port Arthur and Beaumont Health Departments are expected to receive nearly 2,000 combined doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

County Judge Jeff Branick told Port Arthur Newsmedia that 1,950 doses total are arriving this week with the bulk directed to Beaumont and Port Arthur health departments.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to contact the health departments.

“We hope to get more doses in coming weeks with alternative sign up sites,” Branick said.

According to Branick, there were 371 new cases and 3 deaths reported through the long weekend in Jefferson County related to COVID-19. Total number of cases have surpassed 14,000 in Jefferson County, with more than 8,000 in Beaumont and 6,000-plus in Mid-County.

Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator utilization remain at high levels, Branick said.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department said its plan is to continue to immunize health care workers and first responders first, then proceed to immunize some of the people who are in Phase 1B, which are those 65 and older with underlying health conditions.

“The list is very long, and we know that everyone will not be able to receive vaccines this round, but we are expecting to be able to immunize all citizens who desire to be immunized as more vaccines are made available,” health department officials said Monday morning.

“We ask for your patience. If you have not already placed your name on the health department’s wait list and want to be included for vaccine administration, due to the overwhelming number of calls, we are now providing a link for you to register online.”

Those who have already given a name to the health department do not need to register again online.

Those who have not registered and want to can log onto cityhall.portarthurtx.gov:444/forms/covid.

Officials said the COVID vaccine is a federal program, and the Port Arthur Health Department services residents in Port Arthur and Mid-County, so the registration extends beyond Port Arthur.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

5 COVID deaths in Port Arthur & Mid-County reported Thursday morning

Local

Library’s new design table, automated cutter open up imagination for Port Neches patrons

Beaumont

Authorities link wrong-way crash into deputy’s vehicle to intoxication assault

Local

D.A.’s Office: Nederland officer-involved fatal shooting investigation ruling important for community

Local

Nederland ISD dress code spotlighted for review

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Jan. 13-19

Local

DEADLINE LOOMS: Need-to-know facts for Jefferson County property tax payments

High School Sports

Lewis: Titans playing hard despite loss to No. 2-ranked BU; key is to continue fighting

Local

LSCPA announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur names honor grads

Local

180 LSCPA degree, certificate grads walk across virtual stage

Local

Local heath officials asking for orderly response to vaccine requests

Beaumont

Search on for missing pregnant woman not seen since November; police say her vehicle found “physically altered”

Local

Biden to pause border wall construction, issue protections for DACA recipients, roll back other Trump immigration policies

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Visually impaired student Emily Montijo tackles multi-media learning at Bob Hope

Local

2021 Volume 1: Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

High School Sports

Fuselier nabs MVP, Mid County players earn 24 all-district honors

Local

PHOTOS: Police probe armed robberies; pattern leads to warnings & extra patrols

Local

Dade Phelan: Canceling Keystone harms Southeast Texas livelihoods

Local

Port Arthur, Beaumont health departments receiving close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local

Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

Local

Nederland ISD campus construction ramps up in 2021

Local

Grace Hub, Port Arthur LNG outfitting local students with 1st suit experience

High School Sports

PNG girls sweep Cajun Classic. Coach eyes dominant district run, title.